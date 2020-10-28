2021 Fashion Trends You Can Already Shop on Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

It’s hard to believe that 2021 is right around the corner already, but let’s face it: 2020 wasn’t the best year in many different aspects, and while certainly not the most important by any means, fashion was no exception. Sure, I initially enjoyed lounging around in comfy sweat pants and t-shirts while working from home thanks to the pandemic, but frankly, I miss getting to dress up in actual clothes to go out and do actual things. Fortunately, 2021’s fashion forecast (according to the Spring 2021 runways) is giving me something to look forward to (and a reason a shop for some new outfits that aren’t loungewear and pajamas).

The best part is that we don’t have to wait until next year to get our hands on some of the hottest trends that are predicted to go viral in 2021. Many of the styles—from footwear to apparel and yes, even chic face mask coverings—are already online and shoppable. While you may not think of Amazon as your go-to destination to buy on-trend pieces to refresh a stale closet, but the massive e-tailer actually has a surprisingly vast selection of trendy pieces on offer at a variety of different price points to suit any budget and sartorial taste. From minimalist designs to fresh pastel colorways, next year’s fashion trends are here to give us something to be excited about as we all try to get through the remainder of 2020 with our sanity intact. Scroll through below to check out some 2021 trend pieces to add to your collection now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pastel Hues

Sorbet-inspired pastel tones—especially lilac, lavender, and mint green—-will be ~the~ colors for spring 2021.

ASTR The Label Perspective Long Sleeve Dress

This breezy midi dress features a universally flattering silhouette and lilac colorway that looks beautiful on just about any skin tone.

Kendall & Kylie V-Neck Ruffle Dress

This flirty ruffle mini dress features a chic mint-and-chip green hue for a fresh take on the overarching green trend we saw this fall.

Embellished Face Masks

We already know that face masks have become the biggest accessory “trend” this year, and clearly, they’re here to stay for 2021. Whether or not you choose to play with your mask look with embellishments or prints, please just make sure to wear one. Period.

Lele Sadoughi Mask Set

It’s really no surprise that this chic accessory designer makes the cutest face masks I’ve probably ever seen.

Natalie Mills Crystal Embellished Face Mask

Is it crazy that I want to dress up a casual denim and t-shirt look with this gorgeous crystal-embellished mask?

Statement Shoulders

We love a good statement shoulder, and we’re happy to see that the ultra-flattering exaggerated sleeve design will be back in full force.

SHEIN Sweetheart Neckline Top

The chic sweetheart neckline and bold puff sleeves on this top adds just a little drama to any look.

Meladyan Padded Shoulder Top

The padded muscle tee look went viral earlier this fall, but the elevated casual basic is here to stay through next year.

Vintage-Inspired Bib Collars

The playful Peter Pan style collar that was a staple accent piece in the ’60s and ’70s made a major comeback a decade ago, and it appears it’s made its way back yet again. You can get a detachable collar to add to your pieces or opt for a blouse or frock with one already attached.

Florens Contrast Collar Top

Between the playful Peter Pan collar and scalloped details, this chic top couldn’t be any cuter.

Ronessy Peter Pan Detachable Collar

I will be adding this chic access to my velvet dresses and under my sweater all season long.

Baguette Bags

As a life-long tote girl (I feel like I need to carry around literally everything with me at all times for some reason), this trend is sure to test my comfort levels, but I am totally here for it regardless.

Barabum Baguette Shoulder Bag

This chic mini bag comes in a range of other colorways and patterns, including faux crocodile and vegan patent leather.

DOREAMALOE Retro Handbag

Snakeskin is another animal-themed pattern we’re also seeing making a comeback for next year, so why take advantage of two trends with one piece?