2020 Fashion Trends You Can Shop Right Now

What's hot
2020 Fashion Trends You Can Shop Right Now

Maggie Griswold
2020 Fashion Trends You Can Shop Right Now
Photo: Cierra Miller.

As everyone else prepares for Halloween, books flights home for Thanksgiving and starts anxiously awaiting the first crunchy leaves of fall, we’re over here planning our 2020 wardrobes. And, before you say it: No, it is not too soon. In fact, there are actually so many 2020 fashion trends you can buy now. Seriously, there is no need to wait for the ball to drop on New Year’s Eve and your favorite stores to start carrying the new trends. Heads up: Your favorite stores are already carrying some of the trends we’re expecting to see make waves in 2020. So buckle up, babes, because we’ve got some shopping to do.

Not only are these 2020 fashion trends fun, bold and guaranteed to mix in well with your current wardrobe, they’re also already available to shop. Below, you’ll find seven different 2020 trends—based on runways we’ve seen this year—you can go ahead and stock up on now. I’ve never been one to really stay ahead of the curve, but 2020 is my time (and your time) to shine. Show up to brunch in an outfit so unexpectedly trendy, you’ll be turning heads left and right. Snap some Instagram photos in some of these trends and then watch as amazement as everyone comments how ~you did it first~.

Seriously, there’s no reason to not go ahead and get yourself ready for 2020. Peruse the trends below—and the shopping options we’ve included!! (You’re welcome.)—and get ready to be the most stylish one in the group chat. From dominatrix vibes to pleat front pants, these 2020 trends are ready for you.

Alberta Ferretti Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Monaco, France

WWD/Shutterstock.
Alberta Ferretti Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Monaco, France

See You On Safari —

See You On Safari
Belted Cargo Jumpsuit $69.90
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Emmette Safari Soft Jacket $79.97
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Safari Bandit Romper $188
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

WWD/Shutterstock.
Miu Miu Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Hippodrome d’Auteuil, Paris Fashion Week, France

Pleat Front Pants —

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Bonji Pants $177
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Pleated Pants with Belt $69.90
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Wonderwoman Pleated Pants $168
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

David Fisher/Shutterstock.
Valentino show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France

Take a Bow —

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Pleated Top with Bow $39.90
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
The HBIC Blouse $49
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Shoshanna Bosher Mini Dress $395
Monse Resort 2020, Runway, New York

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
Monse Resort 2020, Runway, New York

Burnt Yellow —

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Jonathan Simkhai Button Down Blouse $395
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Much Obliged Wrap Maxi Dress $69
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Peplum Puff Sleeve Sweater $59.95
Max Mara Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Berlin, Germany

WWD/Shutterstock.
Max Mara Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Berlin, Germany

The Long White Dress —

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Studio Jersey Capelet Gown $149.95
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Margaux White One Shoulder Maxi Dress $86
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Linnea Tiered Eyelet Maxi Dress $329
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

Shutterstock.
Marc Jacobs show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA

Capes —

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now
Pardon My French Quarter Cape $89
2020 Trends
Stone Cold Circle Cape $198
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Buy Now
Icon Stripe Detail Wool Cape $820
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

Shutterstock.
Alexander McQueen show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France

Whip It —

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Buy Now
Faux Leather Top $49.90
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Buy Now
Party Like a Vegan Bodysuit $68
STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Buy Now
Choker Jumpsuit $69.90
