Fashion Trends We'll All Be Wearing in 2020, According to the Runways

What's hot
Fashion Trends We’ll All Be Wearing in 2020, According to the Runways

Maggie Griswold
Fashion Trends We’ll All Be Wearing in 2020, According to the Runways
Photo: WWD/Shutterstock.

I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a big ~planner~, but when it comes to keeping an eye out for upcoming trends, I like to think I’m pretty capable. I mean, I’m the sort of person who plans her fall wardrobe in spring, so you know I’ve already got my eye on what trends we can all expect in the coming months. While, of course, everything is a bit of a guessing game, checking out designer runways can help predict the 2020 fashion trends. (Plus, they’re just fun to peruse for outfit inspiration.) If you haven’t been paying attention to this year’s runway shows, have no fear. I took a good, long look at what designers will be offering in the next year and put together a list of 15 trends we’re likely to see in 2020.

Whether you’re someone who likes to plan their wardrobes months in advance or just like to keep ahead of the trends, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for below. From the runways of Gucci, Rodart, Miu Miu and more, there are so many trends of which to be aware. Get ready to don some ruffles, big bows and sleek leather ensembles in 2020. These trends are big, bold and statement-making. 2020 is leaving absolutely no one in the shadows.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.
Rodarte show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, The Huntington Library, Los Angeles, USA

1. Ruffles Galore

Bring back those ’80s bridesmaid dress vibes, baby. Ruffles are sure to pop up in myriad 2020 collections.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends

WWD/Shutterstock.
Gucci Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Rome, Italy

2. The Slouchy Suit

Slouchy is the new sleek. From bold ’90s plaids to stunning neutrals, slouchy suits have been all over the runways.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
Monse Resort 2020 runway show in New York, USA

3. Burnt Yellow

Not quite mustard, not quite dandelion—burnt yellow is a color in between that you’re sure to see plenty of in 2020.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

WWD/Shutterstock.
Miu Miu Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Hippodrome d’Auteuil, Paris Fashion Week, France

4. Pleated Pants

Ah, a trend with which we can all get on board. Pleated pants are universally flattering and oh-so chic.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends

David Fisher/Shutterstock.
Valentino show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France

5. Sheer Genius

Bare all in 2020, y’all. The sheer clothing trend is going nowhere next year.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

WWD/Shutterstock.
Max Mara Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Berlin, Germany

6. The Long White Dress

Just like the LBD, the LWD (long white dress) is sure to be a staple in your closet in the coming months.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends

DANIEL DAL ZENNARO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
Dolce & Gabbana Runway, Milan Fashion Week FW 19/20, Italy

7. Pajama Mama

Who said cozy and couture couldn’t go hand in hand? Rock your PJs outside the house in 2020.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

Shutterstock.
Alexander McQueen show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France

8. Dominatrix

Grab your whips and chokers, babes, because this trend is about to dominate 2020.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

David Fisher/Shutterstock.
Valentino show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France

9. Big Bows

The bigger the better. 2020 is slated to bring back the bow.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock.
Christopher Kane show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, London Fashion Week, UK

10. The Oversized Puffer

When a trend works, don’t mess with it, am I right? Oversized puffers are here to stay.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

WWD/Shutterstock.
Alberta Ferretti Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Monaco, France

11. Safari Chic

Safari-inspired looks are the easiest way to look adventurous without having to step foot in the jungle.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends

Shutterstock.
Alexander McQueen show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France

12. The Leather Dress

Apparently, 2020 is the year of leather (and faux leather, of course!).

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

Shutterstock.
Marc Jacobs show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA

13. Capes

Who doesn’t love a good cape? Cover yourself in this chic style for 2020.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends

Shutterstock.
Chloe show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France

14. Ruffled Collars

Victorian era fashion is making waves on all the 2020 runways, and we’re not mad about it.

STYLECASTER | 2020 Trends

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock.
Alexander McQueen show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France

15. Magenta

Magenta is the exact lively and bold color you’ll want to brighten up your 2020 wardrobe.

