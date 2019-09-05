Fashion Trends We’ll All Be Wearing in 2020, According to the Runways

Scroll To See More Images

I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a big ~planner~, but when it comes to keeping an eye out for upcoming trends, I like to think I’m pretty capable. I mean, I’m the sort of person who plans her fall wardrobe in spring, so you know I’ve already got my eye on what trends we can all expect in the coming months. While, of course, everything is a bit of a guessing game, checking out designer runways can help predict the 2020 fashion trends. (Plus, they’re just fun to peruse for outfit inspiration.) If you haven’t been paying attention to this year’s runway shows, have no fear. I took a good, long look at what designers will be offering in the next year and put together a list of 15 trends we’re likely to see in 2020.

Whether you’re someone who likes to plan their wardrobes months in advance or just like to keep ahead of the trends, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for below. From the runways of Gucci, Rodart, Miu Miu and more, there are so many trends of which to be aware. Get ready to don some ruffles, big bows and sleek leather ensembles in 2020. These trends are big, bold and statement-making. 2020 is leaving absolutely no one in the shadows.

1. Ruffles Galore

Bring back those ’80s bridesmaid dress vibes, baby. Ruffles are sure to pop up in myriad 2020 collections.

2. The Slouchy Suit

Slouchy is the new sleek. From bold ’90s plaids to stunning neutrals, slouchy suits have been all over the runways.

3. Burnt Yellow

Not quite mustard, not quite dandelion—burnt yellow is a color in between that you’re sure to see plenty of in 2020.

4. Pleated Pants

Ah, a trend with which we can all get on board. Pleated pants are universally flattering and oh-so chic.

5. Sheer Genius

Bare all in 2020, y’all. The sheer clothing trend is going nowhere next year.

6. The Long White Dress

Just like the LBD, the LWD (long white dress) is sure to be a staple in your closet in the coming months.

7. Pajama Mama

Who said cozy and couture couldn’t go hand in hand? Rock your PJs outside the house in 2020.

8. Dominatrix

Grab your whips and chokers, babes, because this trend is about to dominate 2020.

9. Big Bows

The bigger the better. 2020 is slated to bring back the bow.

10. The Oversized Puffer

When a trend works, don’t mess with it, am I right? Oversized puffers are here to stay.

11. Safari Chic

Safari-inspired looks are the easiest way to look adventurous without having to step foot in the jungle.

12. The Leather Dress

Apparently, 2020 is the year of leather (and faux leather, of course!).

13. Capes

Who doesn’t love a good cape? Cover yourself in this chic style for 2020.

14. Ruffled Collars

Victorian era fashion is making waves on all the 2020 runways, and we’re not mad about it.

15. Magenta

Magenta is the exact lively and bold color you’ll want to brighten up your 2020 wardrobe.