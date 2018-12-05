2019 Trend Forecast: Puffy Sleeves Aren’t Going Anywhere

Scroll To See More Images

My inner avant-garde fiend had a hell of a time in 2018. This year gave me Technicolor plaids and animal prints, it delivered riveting retro revival after riveting retro revival, and it made maximalism not just socially acceptable—but straight-up trendy. It also gave me puffy sleeves.

Puffy sleeves are the kind of fashion trend I’ve dreamt of sporting since my youth—when days were spent playing princess games, watching princess movies, and dressing up as (you guessed it) princesses. The princesses I sought to emulate always sported truly incredible ball gowns, none of which were complete without a serious statement sleeve.

2018 took kindergarten Lindsey’s wildest wish and granted it, elevating puffy sleeves to full-blown trend status. It invited all of us to feel like princesses—or at least, to dress in a way that evoked them through our dresses, our blouses and our sweaters. And reader, 2019 promises to do the same.

If you’ve spent any time perusing 2019 fashion trends, you’ll know that a lot of what was big in 2018 is extending straight into the new year. Gen-Z yellow promises to become even more pervasive, PVC clothes are poised to become increasingly omnipresent, and puffy sleeves aren’t going anywhere—in fact, they’re getting bigger and bolder.

If September’s New York Fashion Week is any indication, 2019 should bring us even more iterations of the puffy sleeve than 2018; whereas Kate Spade offered a distinctly understated puffy sleeve at NYFW, Marc Jacobs brought down the house with puffy sleeves about as big as I am. Whether you’re a minimalist who prefers to pack a subtle statement or a maximalist who likes to push the boundaries of eye-catching style, this 2019 fashion trend promises to deliver a puffy sleeve piece that fits your aesthetic.

And the best news of all? Your favorite new puffy sleeve go-to might already be on the market.

Ahead, you’ll find 21 ways to shop the 2019 fashion trend: puffy sleeves—all of which are wearable right now. So what’s the hold-up? Stock up on puffy sleeve pieces, indulge your wildest princess families and play day-to-day dress up. It’s fun, and 2018 and 2019 are practically begging you to do so, after all.

Contrasting Button Top, $39.90 at Zara

Versatile, comfortable, on-trend—need I say more?

Lemaire Puff Sleeve Jumper, $386 at Farfetch

This sweater proves the puffy-sleeve fashion trend isn’t strictly summer-appropriate.

Jill Stuart Balloon Sleeve Dress, $417 at Farfetch

I’ve been drooling over this Jill Stuart puffy-sleeve dress since I first saw it a few months ago. When my piggy bank is ready, it’s mine.

Missguided Puff Sleeve Dress, $43 at ASOS

This little number combines early-aughts vibes with a distinctly 2018/2019 sleeve. The result? Sheer fashion magic—in the form of one perfect party dress.

Capulet Manzanita Bustier Puff Sleeve Jumpsuit, $187 at Urban Outfitters

This is one jumpsuit you could wear anywhere.

Jacquemus Voluminous Sleeve Gathered Blouse, $340 at Farfetch

Obsessed with the structure on this silky blouse.

GOEN.J Puff Sleeve Corduroy Dress, $303 at Farfetch

This dress is an absolute classic—rest assured, you’ll be wearing it for years (maybe even decades) to come.

Pepa Pombo Vita Blouse, $450 at Shopbop

The only thing we love more than an adorable puffy sleeve blouse is an adorable puffy sleeve blouse that comes with matching pants.

Keepsake Mercy Puff Sleeve Dress, $215 at Urban Outfitters

This mini transcends seasonality. Just pair (or un-pair) with tights, accordingly.

C/MEO Collective Surfeit Top, $90 at Fashion Bunker

Proof puffy sleeves don’t have to be structured to be eye-catching.

Red Valentino Puff Sleeve Top, $225 at Farfetch

So wearable I’m already dreaming up all the things I’d style it with.

Novis Abbott Puff Sleeve Sweater, $445 at Shopbop

Puffy sleeves and long sleeves certainly aren’t mutually exclusive.

Mes Demoiselles Solveig Top, $111 at Revolve

This top would look excellent on its own—and even more eye-catching in its matching set.

Stella Organza Puff Sleeve Top, $28 at Tobi

This puffy sleeve organize top is totally cold-weather appropriate—just layer it over your favorite turtleneck and call it a day.

C/MEO Collective Acclaim Knit Jumper, $165 at Fashion Bunker

A sparkly puffy-sleeve sweater? I’m in heaven.

Stripe Puff Sleeve Raglan Top, $29.99 at Express

Perfect on its own—or under overalls.

C/MEO Collective Runaways Dress, $180 at Fashion Bunker

The muted palette keeps this keyhole dress from veering too seasonal.

C/MEO Collective Moments Apart Dress, $185 at Fashion Bunker

Puffy sleeves? An off-the-shoulder cut? Ruffles? This might just be the most of-the-moment party dress I’ve ever seen.

Isabel Marant Brettany Puff-Sleeve Sweater, $740 at Matches Fashion

Your favorite style stars are stocking up on this Isabel Marant beauty.

Fleur du Mal Lace Puff Sleeve Top, $385 at Farfetch

Perfect for layering—over or under anything.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Puff Sleeve Top, $575 at Farfetch

Avant-garde princess goals.