The Fashion Sweatshirts Trend Is Taking Over For Fall: 15 To Shop Now

The Fashion Sweatshirts Trend Is Taking Over For Fall: 15 To Shop Now

The Fashion Sweatshirts Trend Is Taking Over For Fall: 15 To Shop Now
The fashion sweatshirts trend we’ve come to know and love during the past year—arguably spurred by Kenzo’s coveted tiger top—isn’t going anywhere for fall, ladies. In fact, several top designers such as Karen WalkerRebecca Minkoff, Milly, and of course Kenzo showcased versions even more covetable than last season’s styles on autumn runways, and offset their casual nature by teaming them up swingy skirts or skinny trousers, and often layered them with collared shirts underneath.

Once strictly for athletes, gym-goers, and errand-runners, the humble sweatshirt has risen to become such a stylish staple, in fact, that we spotted an endless stream of New York Fashion attendees wearing various sweatshirts this week styled to fall-y perfection, despite the fact that most days were barely cool enough for a T-shirt.

That said, we’ve highlighted 15 fashion sweatshirts to buy now to get in on the trend for fall, from top designer names to lesser-priced (but equally as cool) versions.

Acne Beta Print Exploded Flower, $290; at Acne Studios

Kenzo Eye-Print Cotton Sweatshirt, $360; at Net-a-Porter

Maje Dusk Sweatshirt, $220; at Maje

OBEY 'No Future' Throwback Sweatshirt, $46; at Obey

Céline Dion Sweatshirt, $56; at Urban Outfitters stores

Opening Ceremony x Elvis Sweatshirt, $150; at Opening Ceremony

Rebecca Minkoff Graphic Sweatshirt, $138; at Nordstrom

Clover Canyon Accordion Sweatshirt, $220; at Bloomingdale's

Fur Sweatshirt, $79.90; at Zara

MSGM Sweatshirt, $412; at Shopbop

Leith Interlock Sweatshirt, $72; at Nordstrom

Kenzo Logo Sweatshirt, $257; at FarFetch

Quilted Sweatshirt, $47.25; at ASOS

Karen Walker Sweatshirt, $100; at Gargyle

Plaid Sweatshirt, $19.80; at Forever 21

