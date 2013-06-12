10 Summer Blazers To Combat Freezing Air-Conditioned Offices (For Under $100)

We’ll admit it: Online shopping is a critical part of our daily routine. In fact, our day isn’t complete without browsing our beloved bookmarked sites for pretty much anything and everything style related. The Web, however, can be a bit of a danger to our wallets. There are so many fabulous sites; it’s easy to get more than a little carried away.

Lucky for you, we have a slight obsession with the idea that genuine style doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg—it’s all about finding the right items. That’s why we’ve decided to scour the Web every week to highlight chic finds that look expensive but won’t blow your budget. Next up: we’ve highlighted 10 seriously stylish summer-weight jackets and blazers to help combat chilly nights (and even chillier air-conditioned offices) ranging from $27 to $99. Welcome, shoppers, to $ave It!

Riviera Stripe Blazer, $64.99; at Need Supply Co.

Statement Western Jacket, $71; at ASOS

Short Printed Blazer, $99; at Zara

V-Neck Flared Jacket, $27.80; at Forever 21

Gap Thin Stripe Academy Blazer, $68; at Gap

Fresh Bloom Blazer, $68; at Nasty Gal

Linen Edge to Edge Blazer, $76; at ASOS

Bright Linen Blazer, $60; at Pixie Market

Rachel Rachel Roy Linen Lurex Jacket, $59; at Rachel Roy

Chiffon Rider Jacket, $37; at Mikkat Market