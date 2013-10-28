You’re probably well aware of the seemingly endless array of online subscription services out there, most of which fall into the beauty and lifestyle realm (BirchBox for beauty samples, BarkBox for doggie treats, and HelloFlo for that-time-of-the-month essentials.)

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to deduce that these services exist to help make the lives of busy folks like you a little more streamlined. However, we’ve been seeing a serious influx of fashion-based monthly services lately that appeal to everyone from moms-to-be to fashion DIY obsessives, all of which seem focus more on the element of surprise—new presents every month!—and the idea of small luxuries and fun projects, rather than necessity.

Interested? Check out these 5 new fashion subscription services that make checking the mail a little more fun every month!

1. For the fashion DIY obsessive: Project DIY

Craft-store mecca M&J Trimming has enlisted its in-house jewelry designers to curate two to three super-modern DIY accessories projects per month inspired by street style trends and runway looks (October’s theme was Punk Revival and November is Joan of Arc.) Subscribers will receive step-by-step instructions, premium trims and materials (including essentials like jump rings, clasps, and chain), plenty of inspiration to customize, and DIY tips delivered straight to their door.

Cost: $30 per month.

Sign up: mjprojectdiy.com

2. For the boudoir babe: Sexy Box

A box aimed to spice up your sex life? Yup! Here, subscribers will receive a new piece of lingerie or a seemingly role-play ready outfit every month (the website showcases lots of black lace, but also things like sexy policewomen and nurses outfits). Based in New York City, Sexy Box seeks to take the guesswork out of shopping for intimate apparel (for both men and women) by having its own team send along a surprise outfit every month.

Price: $29 per month

Sign up: sexybox.com

3. For the mom-to-be: Preggonista

This monthly subscription service is exclusively dedicated to stylish moms-to-be focused on maintaining their style while pregnant. Created by sisters Tina Hawkins and Tamisha Piper, each monthly box contains three maternity essentials: an apparel item (jersey knits, leggings, scarves, wrap-tops), an accessory (pendants, necklaces, bangles), and a beauty product (organic body oil, belly butter, candles.) Subscriptions will automatically stop based on the due date entered upon sign-up or can be canceled manually. Interested in giving this service as a gift? Try the Request-a-Gift option—all you need to do in enter the mom-to-be’s size, due date, and address. (Service officially launches November 1.)

Price: $55 per month

Sign up: Preggonista.com



4. For the cutting-edge beauty fanatic: From The Lab

An interesting concept, this monthly service partners with independent cosmetic labs all over the world to procure new products before other beauty brands introduce the same formulas, patents, and ingredients to the mass market. Essentially, it’s all about the products—there aren’t any pricey packages or lengthy distribution processes, so members have access to luxury, clinically-tested beauty products at up to 80% off the projected retail price and up to eighteen months before they’re made available on the U.S. market.

An in-house team curates skin care, hair care, and makeup before passing them along to industry consultants, experts, and focus groups for evaluation, but only the products they absolutely love are sent to subscribers.

Cost: $19.95 per month for a limited time, then $29.95 for 30-day supplies of one, two, or three products.

Sign up: FromTheLab.com

5. For the jewelry lover: RocksBox

This service is a little different, as subscribers borrow three pieces of high-end jewelry every month before fully committing to a purchase. Working with over 40 established and emerging designers including CC Skye, Gorjana, and more each box contains three unique pieces valued about $250. In order to determine which pieces to send, RocksBox has users fill out a style survey, and they’ll curate every box. Interested in keeping an item? RocksBox can apply the monthly subscription fee toward the purchase.

Price: $15 dollars per month for one year ($180 upfront), $17 per month for 6 months ($100 upfront), and $19 per month on a month-to-month basis.

Sign up: RocksBox.com