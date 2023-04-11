What Fashion Students Would Buy At Amazon, Including An Affordable Skims Dress Alternative

Scroll To See More Images

Amazon has millions of product listings, which is helpful if you’re looking for something super niche (e.g., a Timothée Chalamet mouse pad

). On the other hand, that means that you can get lost for ages sifting through pages of products when attempting to make a purchase.

If you want to save time, you can always source recommendations from someone who’s already found some of Amazon’s hidden gems. When it comes to clothes and accessories in particular, you can rest assured that fashion students know their way around the site. Who better to uncover the perfect wraparound sunglasses or micro bag than someone who’s a student of fashion design, merchandising, or the like? In case you’re currently in need of recs, we asked five current fashion students to share how they would spend $50 on Amazon.

Shop their top picks below.

Gimue Rhinestone Hobo Bag

“I absolutely love this purse and get so many compliments on it! It is the perfect statement piece. I love to pair it with a black dress, which I did when I wore it to the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala in NYC.” —Alaina Wodarek, fashion merchandising major at West Virginia University

AnotherChill Casual Lounge Slip Long Dress

“This dress is a more affordable alternative to the famous Skims dress. It is a great staple piece to have for events, vacation, and date nights.” —Wodarek

Zenosy Mini Evening Bag

“I absolutely love this bag. I think it’s so unique and I have not seen anyone wear something like this yet. I would style it with a classic everyday blazer, and jeans. For a nighttime look, I would pair the bag with some leather pants and a fun top.” —Isabella Capponi, strategic design and management major at Parsons School of Design and digital correspondent for Exhibit A Magazine

MUYAN Long Waterdrop Earrings

“I have been switching from gold jewelry to silver, and these are so fun and different from an everyday silver hoop. These can make any outfit immediately elevated and dressed up. They are so classy, and look so beautiful on the ear.” – Capponi

Guojanfon Fashion Yoga Socks

“With my last $6, I would have to purchase a pair of leg warmers. I absolutely love these, I wear them with leggings, yoga pants, or cargo pants. They are functional for cold weather but also very trendy.” –Capponi

Seyurigaoka See Through Sheer Long Maxi Dress

“With my $50, I chose an outfit for a day at the beach. I chose this, since sheer cover ups and dresses are huge for summer 2023. Many fashion influencers and popular resort wear brands like Rat & Boa are incorporating the trend.” –Liliana Trujillo, fashion design and production major at Lasell University

MIKETAI Sexy Bikinis

“As for what goes under the dress, I wanted to incorporate a monochromatic moment, so I picked a blue bikini. The gold hardware gives the effect of having jewelry on without actually wearing it, because who wants to get their jewelry wet when at the beach or pool?” –Trujillo

Amazon Essentials Women’s Thong Sandal

“Lastly, for shoes I picked a very simple and affordable flip flop that has a gold thong strap. The gold on the flip flop coordinates with the gold on the bikini, and they’d be easy to slip on and off when you’re at a beach or by the pool.” –Trujillo

SRYL Women Ankle Socks

“White frilly socks are a staple in my closet, because I love how they add an extra touch to any girly outfit. I would wear these socks with my mary janes or my low-rise 8053 Doc Martens.” –Kayla Hillman, fashion and textile management major at NC State University

WDIRARA Women’s Mini Cargo Denim Skirt

“I wear skirts nearly every day as I have a more feminine sense of style. This mini skirt would be a perfect staple for the summer since it can be paired with many different tops. Personally, I would style this with any classic baby tee, either my Doc Martens or black boots, silver jewelry, and black sunglasses.” –Hillman

And Lovely 14K Gold Dipped Star Earrings

“I am a fan of silver jewelry because I like how it gives off a more edgy feel to contrast with my more girly outfits. I’ve been loving everything with stars on them lately, whether it’s jewelry or clothing, so these are definitely something that would get a lot of wear.” –Hillman