StyleCaster
Share

Fashion and Social Media Join Forces Via Nicole Scherzinger’s Twitter Dress

What's hot
StyleCaster

Fashion and Social Media Join Forces Via Nicole Scherzinger’s Twitter Dress

Spencer Cain
by

Fashion and Social Media Join Forces Via Nicole Scherzingers Twitter DressIt’s abundantly clear that the fashion world loves social media (we’d like to think we’re singlehandedly responsible for Instagram’s $1 billion valuation). However, this takes it to another level. Last night, former Pussycat Dolls chanteuse Nicole Scherzinger hit the red carpet in a black gown consisting of  — wait for it — 2,000 LED lights broadcasting incoming tweets.

Scherzinger was promoting EE, Britain’s first 4G mobile network, so her choice was kind of appropriate. The dress was made by CuteCircuit, a company whose tagline is “future fashion now,” and who famously outfitted Katy Perry in a light-up gown at last year’s Met Ball. Scherzinger apparently had a great deal of input while designing the dress (which took two months to make), and particularly loved the Swarovski detailing around the neckline.

While the idea was clever for a promotional event, we can already imagine people walking down the street in T-shirts broadcasting their Twitter timelines, so we’d prefer it to stop right here.

Promoted Stories

share