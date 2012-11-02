Fashion and Social Media Join Forces Via Nicole Scherzinger’s Twitter Dress

It’s abundantly clear that the fashion world loves social media (we’d like to think we’re singlehandedly responsible for Instagram’s $1 billion valuation). However, this takes it to another level. Last night, former Pussycat Dolls chanteuse Nicole Scherzinger hit the red carpet in a black gown consisting of — wait for it — 2,000 LED lights broadcasting incoming tweets.

Scherzinger was promoting EE, Britain’s first 4G mobile network, so her choice was kind of appropriate. The dress was made by CuteCircuit, a company whose tagline is “future fashion now,” and who famously outfitted Katy Perry in a light-up gown at last year’s Met Ball. Scherzinger apparently had a great deal of input while designing the dress (which took two months to make), and particularly loved the Swarovski detailing around the neckline.

While the idea was clever for a promotional event, we can already imagine people walking down the street in T-shirts broadcasting their Twitter timelines, so we’d prefer it to stop right here.