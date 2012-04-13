Our 9 Favorite Fashion Snaps Of The Week

Well, it’s been a week, that’s for sure. Between trying to ship ourselves off to Coachella, drooling over some male model bods and cruising for our latest closet addition, we’re completely wiped out. But apparently, we’re not the only ones who have a lot going on – there’s been tons sprouting up on the blog-osphere as well.

So much, in fact, that we decided to devote a weekly post capturing some of the most inspiring, provoking and controversial entries from the week. Kicking off, we couldn’t resist throwing dear ol’ Terry into the mix, and let us not forget some of spring’s biggest trends being worn right by some of the most stylish bloggers around (we’re currently trying to teach ourselves how to DIY our own leopard thanks to one of the photos!).

Obviously, it was a huge task to just pick nine, but we stuck with it and came out the other end. Be sure to click through the slideshow to see what you may have missed.

What do you think were some of the best fashion snaps of the week? Tell us in the comment section below or register as a user to upload your favorite pictures on your streaming mood board!