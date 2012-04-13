Our 9 Favorite Fashion Snaps Of The Week

Well, it’s been a week, that’s for sure. Between trying to ship ourselves off to Coachella, drooling over some male model bods and cruising for our latest closet addition, we’re completely wiped out. But apparently, we’re not the only ones who have a lot going on – there’s been tons sprouting up on the blog-osphere as well.
So much, in fact, that we decided to devote a weekly post capturing some of the most inspiring, provoking and controversial entries from the week. Kicking off, we couldn’t resist throwing dear ol’ Terry into the mix, and let us not forget some of spring’s biggest trends being worn right by some of the most stylish bloggers around (we’re currently trying to teach ourselves how to DIY our own leopard thanks to one of the photos!).
Obviously, it was a huge task to just pick nine, but we stuck with it and came out the other end. Be sure to click through the slideshow to see what you may have missed.
What do you think were some of the best fashion snaps of the week? Tell us in the comment section below or register as a user to upload your favorite pictures on your streaming mood board!
Terry, Zombie Boy... what could be better? Well, apparently the photog has an answer for us -- this week Terry's Diary was chocked full of goodies spanning from Amanda Lepore to Candice Swanepoel.
Despite the fact that the weather is nothing short of temperamental at the moment, The Glamourai has found a way to look enviable, as always. We love her simple look of a blazer and denim but with sick accessories and those heels... wow.
Fact: we wish we were at Coachella right now. Another fact: we love burgers. Third fact: we're obsessed with this photo from photog Colin Dodgson for Pop Magazine. The colors are sick and leave us debating our lunch AND outfit choices.
If you haven't caught on to casting director extraordinaire Natalie Joos' blog, Tales of Endearment, you have something else coming. Not only are her photographs unbelievably clean and wonderful, they give us a sneak peek at some of New York's most unique personalities. This week? She hung with Lola Schnabel, artist and daughter of infamous film maker and artist, Julian Schnabel. No biggie.
Fashion Gone Rogue takes us on a voyeuristic ride in their latest editorial making us want a vacation now more than ever. We love the use of textures and prints by stylist Dixie Romano -- we can't wait to incorporate some of these influences into our weekend look!
Okay, not only is it time to amp up the accessories, it's time to rethink boring phone/iPad/computer cases. We're obsessed with the adorable leopard printed bunny ears case being used by Rachel from That's Chic (and also really digging her neutral toned dress!).
If you're anything like me, you have a stack of jean shorts in your drawer that are not only begging to be worn, but all look pretty much exactly the same. We love Geri from Because I'm Addicted's simple solution to sprucing up some of your spring staples. We're legitimately jonesing to sprint home and try these now!
Oscar PR Girl may be one of our biggest online crushes.Why, you may ask? Because she shares sick photos like this one with us to get a glimpse into what goes on at Mecca, otherwise known as Oscar de la Renta.
If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I have a massive soft spot for all things girly. Apparently, so does the cutie behind She's A Lady. I'm obsessed with her doll-like outfit and those sunglasses! Definitely my favorite look of the week.