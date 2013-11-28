How to Spend Your Weekend: 5 Amazing Shopping Apps to Download Now

Thanksgiving is over, Black Friday is nearly behind you, and now there’s only one thing left to do: retreat to the comforting solitude of your smartphone, shut out the world—and go shopping.

It may seem comical to want to do more shopping, but we like to think that having your phone stocked with a solid cache of amazing shopping apps is a great way to ensure you have a quick, easy way to treat yourself amidst all the gift-buying. We rounded up five apps we recommend every intelligent shopping woman have on her phone—starting now!

1. Hukkster



Far and away the app that will save you the most money, Hukkster alerts you when items you want go on sale. Been lusting after those Rag & Bone boots forever? Hukkster will ping you as soon as they go on sale, across multiple retailers.

Get it: iTunes store

2. Trendabl

Initially launched as the Instagram of fashion–strictly a photo-sharing app where users could post items they’re currently lusting for–Trendabl launched e-commerce very recently. Now, if you see a Helmut Lang sweater you love, you can buy it right there inside the app.

Get it: iTunes store

3. Covet Fashion

Covet Fashion is a brand-new shopping app founded by Rachel Zoe and marketing itself as a fashion game. You create outfits from pieces created by real designers like Alexander Wang and Rebecca Minkoff, then submit your looks for review. Other users vote, and the higher your score, the more opportunities you have to win cool prizes.

Get it: iTunes store; Google Play store

4. Qloo

Qloo is a one-of-a-kind app that helps you not only shop cool, rising fashion brands, but also educates you on what other aspects of shopping and culture you will love. For example, if you are obsessed with J.Crew, Qloo can tell you what cities in the world to visit based on that taste profile.

Get it: iTunes store

5. Snapette



Perhaps the first photo-sharing app in the fashion world, Snapette made a major upgrade this summer when it was acquired by Pricegrabber and launched internal e-commerce. Now you can shop the goodies you see inside the app.

Get it: iTunes store

MORE: 8 Excellent TV Dramas to Watch This Weekend