Fashion Royalty Margherita Missoni Tied The Knot, Gypsy-Style





In the words of cinematic masterpiece Wedding Crashers, “It’s wedding season!” So naturally, some of our favorite celebrities, socialites and fashionistas are taking it upon themselves to to get married in the chicest ways possible.

This past weekend, undisputed fashion royalty Margherita Missoni made it official with her longtime beau Eugenio Amos (a race-car driver, if the nuptials couldn’t get European chic enough). While the Gypsy-themed wedding did take place in the Italian countryside (where the iconic Missoni label was started), the trademark zig-zag patterns were only seen on the tablecloths.

Missoni opted to wear two custom gowns which were originally reported to be the work of Giambattista Valli, however, Missoni has since stated that “women who saw her growing up” were responsible the unique creations — with Giambattista’s “couture counseling.” She accessorized them with on-trend headdresses. High-profile guests of the soiree included Mario Testino, Carine Roitfeld, Anna Dello Russo and Lauren Santo Domingo, who tweeted “Best. Wedding. Ever.” upon its completion. Oh, you know — just your average backyard wedding.

What do you think of Margherita’s wedding look (see above for a snap from Vogue Italia)? Did she do justice to the Missoni name?