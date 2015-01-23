A Month of Fashion Risks: Black Pantyhose and Sandals

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

Us women have a complicated relationship with pantyhose, especially in the winter. Should we wear them out of necessity? Should we grit our teeth and bare going without anything on our legs? Should we go for a pair of opaque tights instead?

Yes, sheer hose sometimes get a reputation as being decidedly Grandma-like, but we’ve found a way to make them look totally fresh, and very stylish: By pairing them with open-toe sandals. We get that these two items seem like a fashion pairing that should never in a million years work, until we started noticing CR Fashion Book editor and Harper’s Bazaar Global Fashion Director Carine Roitfeld regularly sporting the look, making it seem at once elegant and unexpected.

Some tricks to pulling this off: Go for an chic cocktail dress to make it work (it won’t translate with, say, a denim skirt and t-shirt), opt for simple, ladylike sandals, and last but certainly not least, stick with black pantyhose—not nude and sheer which will forever be a fashion no-no with open-toe shoes.

Are you planning to try out this fashion risk? Weigh in below!



YESTERDAY’S FASHION RISK: A Tiny Crop Top Over a Blouse