10 Stylish Retailers That Offer Rewards Programs (That Actually Reward You)

Let’s be honest: When it comes to money, we all could use a little more. However, it’s a grim reality that in between paying rent and bills, socializing, eating, downloading, and pretty much everything else we do, saving isn’t exactly an easy feat for most young women. Our slight shopping obsession doesn’t do much to help our wallets either.

This is why it’s so important for us to take full advantage of all the amazing deals that stores and sites around us are offering. Ran out of foundation? Take a trip to Sephora and make sure to sign up for their Beauty Insider Card and get your free birthday gift and lots of cool samples. Need to buy books? Try the Amazon Rewards Visa and get a $30 gift card on the spot. Need some new trendy pieces just because? Check out ASOS’ killer Premiere program now.

Think these deals sound good? Make sure you check out the rest of the money-saving rewards programs we came across, too!