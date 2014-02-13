10 Stylish Retailers That Offer Rewards Programs (That Actually Reward You)

Let’s be honest: When it comes to money, we all could use a little more. However, it’s a grim reality that in between paying rent and bills, socializing, eating, downloading, and pretty much everything else we do, saving isn’t exactly an easy feat for most young women. Our slight shopping obsession doesn’t do much to help our wallets either.
This is why it’s so important for us to take full advantage of all the amazing deals that stores and sites around us are offering. Ran out of foundation? Take a trip to Sephora and make sure to sign up for their Beauty Insider Card and get your free birthday gift and lots of cool samples. Need to buy books? Try the Amazon Rewards Visa and get a $30 gift card on the spot. Need some new trendy pieces just because? Check out ASOS’ killer Premiere program now.
Think these deals sound good? Make sure you check out the rest of the money-saving rewards programs we came across, too!
Click through to see 10 stylish retailers that offer various rewards programs so you can get the most bang for your (hard-earned) buck!
ASOS
Joining Fee: About $17/year
Type: Rewards program
Perks: Unlimited next-day delivery every time you shop, early access to all the sales, exclusive sales that only you and other VIPs will know about, free returns and a free ASOS magazine subscription.
Nordstrom
Joining Fee: $0
Type: Credit Card
Perks: Get a $20 store bonus "Note" (store credit) when you first open your card to use on your next purchase. Every 2,000 poiints you'll receive a $20 Notes. You'll also get early access to Nordstrom's major anniversary sale as well as free alterations (amount depends on your "level" of buyer).
Sephora
Joining Fee: $0
Type: Rewards Card
Perks: Sephora's Beauty Insider card offers a free birthday gift for their customers as well as points for every purchase you make online and in-store. You can redeem your points for products in the store. Also, once you level up you can receive things like unlimited free beauty studio makeovers and free shipping on every online order.
DSW
Joining Fee: $0
Type: Rewards Card
Perks: Earn points with any DSW purchase. Once you earn enough points, you'll receive a DSW Rewards Certificate for $10 off your next purchase in stores and online. There are also Double Points events that you can take part in. On top of earning points, you'll get a special birthday certificate and member-only exclusives like free shipping.
Victoria's Secret
Joining Fee: $0
Type: Credit Card
Perks: With the card, you'll get 1 point for every dollar you spend. Everytime you earn 250 points, you'll receive $10 in rewards to use in the store. you can also level up and receive other amazing rewards. Also, you can pay off your credit card in the store so it's easier and more convenient for you.
Amazon
Joining Fee: $0
Type: Credit Card (No annual fee)
Perks: You can use this Visa card anywhere, but you'll get 3x the points on Amazon purcahses and 2x the points at gas stations, restaurants and drugstores. You'll also get a $30 Amazon store credit upon approval. Every 100 points you earn, you earn $1 towards any purchase on Amazon.com.
Express
Joining Fee: $0
Type: Rewards Card
Perks: Earn 10 points for every dollar you spend at Express. Once you get to 2,500 points, you'll get a $10 reward to use in the store. If you level up, you'll receive larger rewards and birthday gifts!
Pier 1 Imports
Joining Fee: $0
Type: Credit Card
Perks: For every $1 you spend in the store, you get 1 point and once you reach 200 points, you'll receive a $10 reward certificate. You'll also receive a special gift from Pier 1 as well as members-only events and special shopping events.
Starbucks
Joining Fee: $0
Type: Rewards Card
Perks: Earn "stars" by paying with a registered Starbucks card, the Starbucks mobile app or by entering Star codes from specially marked products in the grocery store. You'll receive some awesome rewards such as free drinks, free food, free refills and more. You'll also receive a free drink on your birthday. If you level up, the rewards only get bigger and better.
Barnes & Noble
Joining Fee: $25/year
Type: Rewards Card
Perks: You'll receive $50 in Bonus Coupons by email as soon as you join. You'll get the members-only deals such as 40% hardcover bestsellers and 10% almost everything else. Also, if you order online the store offers free shipping to members only with no minimum purchase.
