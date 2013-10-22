10 Fashion Pumpkins To Get Inspired By This Halloween

Why carve your pumpkin any old way this Halloween when you can take inspiration from fashion?

We combed through Pinterest for some of our favorites—from glitter pumpkins, to pumpkins carved with the Chanel sign—to take inspiration from this year. Halloween has never looked so chic.

Tell us your favorite in the comments below!

Why carve your pumpkin any old way this Halloween when you can take inspiration from fashion! Here, some of our favorite fashion-inspired pumpkins. Photo: Jenny Norris Instead of carving your pumpkin, paint it and then glue crystals on it. A designer pumpkin that is actually really easy to replicate. You love Louis Vuitton purses, so naturally you will love a Louis Vuitton pumpkin! We love that this pumpkin designer glued leather handles onto the pumpkin to make it look as much like a designer purse as possible. Houndstooth is one of the hottest fall fashion trends so why not paint a houndstooth pumpkin? Not for pumpkin novices, this pumpkin carver created a pumpkin in the likeness of Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Why carve a ghoul onto your pumpkin when you can carve a Chanel sign? Follow these steps to transplant the Chanel sign. Rest assured you'll have the most designer of the pumpkins on the block with this design. Seriously, how cool is this drip paint pumpkin? Mimic this style by painting your pumpkin a base coat of white and then let paint drip down your pumpkin like candle wax. Talk about pumpkin chic—a chevron pumpkin will fit in perfectly with your home decor. Another glamorous way to decorate your pumpkin this season that is surprisingly seriously easy.Paint your pumpkin white and then glue black puff balls (easy to buy at craft stores) onto it. Voila! Instead of just painting your pumpkin this year, why not glitterize it! Simply place glue where you would like your to glitter to be and pour it on. The more blingtastic the better. Another "pumpkin expert" project, get inspired by designer logos like YSL and go to town this Halloween.




















