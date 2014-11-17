StyleCaster
20 Fashion-Inspired Prints To Update Your Plain White Walls

Kristen Bousquet
If you use Pinterest, Instagram or follow any fashion blogs, chances are you’ve been gaga at a certain point over the fashion-inspired prints and pieces of art in your favorite influencers’ homes.

MORE: 18 Insanely Cool Art Prints to Help You Start a Gallery Wall

If you’re as obsessed with the fashion world as we are, it would just be wrong for you not to include fashionable prints in your own home (because why not match your Prada purse to your art, which can be done).

MORE: This Artist Paints Celebrity Portraits—With Coffee as Ink

Because it’s not easy to find pieces that are both perfect for your color scheme and easy on your wallet, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fashion-forward art prints for you to shop right now.

1 of 20

Chanel Illustration; $7 at etsy.com

Essie Nail Polish Print; $20 at etsy.com

Audrey Hepburn Iconic Sunglasses Print; $22 at etsy.com

Insouciant Fashion Illustration Art Print; $28 at etsy.com

Spade Art Print; $15 at etsy.com

Fashion by Allison Reich; $18 at society6.com

Miss Dior Perfume Bottle Watercolor Illustration; $20 at etsy.com

PRADA Marfa Print; $15 at etsy.com

Designer Shoes Stud Inspired; $9 at etsy.com

Iris Apfel Watercolor Illustration Art Print; $12 at etsy.com

 Chanel Eye Mask Makeup; $35 at etsy.com

More Issues Than Vogue Fashion Art Print; $12 at etsy.com

VOGUE Summer Fashion Art Print; $22 at etsy.com

Nikon Girl Print; $25 at etsy.com

MOSCHINO Lippy Art Print; $15 at etsy.com

Figure Art Print; $28 at etsy.com

Sunglasses Stack Watercolor Fashion Art Print; $25 at etsy.com

Chanel Art Print; $15 at etsy.com

Yves Saint Laurent Fashion Illustration Art; $20 at etsy.com

The Little Things Print; $20 at etsy.com

