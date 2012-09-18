Fashion and Politics Collide: Obama’s Runway to Win Initiative Shopping Guide

As the style off between Michelle Obama and Ann Romney continues, Obama is taking the fashion fleet by storm with his Runway to Win initiative. The strategy, spearheaded by Anna Wintour, rounded up some of the top fashion designers in the industry (along with a few celebs), to support the Obama reelection campaign.

Runway to Win was introduced in February anchored by Obama’s website, store.barackobama.com. The site features products designed by Nanette Lepore, Sarah Jessica Parker , and Beyoncé to name a few (just added today!). With the list of designers and celebs designing custom Obama goodies increasing, we must say Obama has done a phenomenal job rallying the fashion troops for his reelection.

Check out our shopping guide of Obama gear for a peak at how fashion and politics have collided!