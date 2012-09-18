StyleCaster
Fashion and Politics Collide: Obama’s Runway to Win Initiative Shopping Guide

Emily Barnes
by
As the style off between Michelle Obama and Ann Romney continues, Obama is taking the fashion fleet by storm with his Runway to Win initiative. The strategy, spearheaded by Anna Wintour, rounded up some of the top fashion designers in the industry (along with a few celebs), to support the Obama reelection campaign.

Runway to Win was introduced in February anchored by Obama’s website, store.barackobama.com. The site features products designed by Nanette Lepore, Sarah Jessica Parker , and Beyoncé to name a few (just added today!). With the list of designers and celebs designing custom Obama goodies increasing, we must say Obama has done a phenomenal job rallying the fashion troops for his reelection.

Check out our shopping guide of Obama gear for a peak at how fashion and politics have collided!

1 of 23

Custom Baby Onesies by Beyoncé and Tina Knowles of House of Deréon, $65, at the Official Obama Store

Oversized Scarf by Yigal Azrouel, $95, at the Official Obama Store

Oversized Scarf by Stefani Greenfield & Desiree Gruber of Theodore and Callum in collaboration with Kerry Washington, $95, at the Official Obama Store

Oversized Scarf by Nanette Lepore, $95, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Backpack by Chanel Iman, $65, at the Official Obama Store

Ultra-Soft Fashion "Gym Tee" by Tracy L Cox of Faster Than Paris in collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker, $60, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Crew Neck T-Shirt by Ricky Martin, $45, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Canvas Tote Bag by Tory Burch, $50, at the Official Obama Store

Fine Art Pin by Eddie Borgo, $25, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Canvas Tote Bag by Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa, $85, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Burn-Out Crew Neck T-Shirt by Prabal Gurung, $25, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Crew Neck T- Shirt by Jake McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, $45, at the Official Obama Store

Custom V-Neck T-Shirt by Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra, $45, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Crew Neck T-Shirt by Beyoncé and Tina Knowles of House of Deréon, $45, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Canvas Tote Bag by Derek Lam, $75, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Dark Denim Tote Bag by Marcus Wainwright and David Neville of Rag & Bone, $50, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Long Sleeve Zip-Up Sweatshirt by Alexander Wang, $95, at the Official Obama Store

3 Nail Lacquers and Make-Up Bag by Richard Blanch of Le Metier De Beaute, $25, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Over-Sized Tank by Rachel Roy, $55, at the Official Obama Store

Men's Custom Polo Shirt by Russell Simmons of Argyleculture, $65, at the Official Obama Store

Custom T-Shirt by Sean John, $45, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Canvas Tote Bag by Vera Wang, $85, at the Official Obama Store

Custom Nylon Tote Bag by Diane Von Furstenberg, $50, at the Official Obama Store

