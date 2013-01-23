“Fashion Police” Host Kelly Osbourne Engaged to Boyfriend Matthew Mosshart

Kelly Osbourne has certainly come a long way from being a spoiled teenager with a penchant for emo music on her family’s eponymous reality show, “The Osbournes.” Us Weekly reports that the “Fashion Police” host is now engaged to her boyfriend of over a year, Matthew Mosshart.

After originally meeting at the wedding of Kate Moss and Jamie Hince back in July 2011, the happy couple apparently got engaged over the holidays. As major fans of the Moss/Hince nuptials (and the stunning John Galliano gown the supermodel wore), we’re not surprised that at least one high-wattage love connection was made during the weekend’s festivities.

Osbourne has found herself in the news quite a bit lately, mostly thanks to an ongoing feud with Lady Gaga, who feels her work on “Fashion Police” is too critical. This also isn’t her first engagement: She was set to wed male model Luke Worrall before it all fell apart in a series of dramatic tweets two years ago.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Update: As of July 16, Osbourne has finally confirmed the engagement. Another round of congratulations to the chic couple!