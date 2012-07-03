14 Cool Fashion Photographers You Should Follow on Twitter

In many cases, Twitter has become a mecca for spewing whatever comes to people’s minds. The downside to Twitter is that everyone has one; the upside is that everyone has one. So, we’ve put together a list of fashion photographers that you should be following.

Definitely take advantage of the fact that people over share on Twitter by following someone worthwhile. You’ll get a chance to see candid pics when they tweet from cool events or just share images from a day in their life (I live vicariously through famous peoples twitpics, who doesn’t?!). Our list includes controversial photographers, the man behind Purple Magazine, a fashion media genius, and some New York based photographers you may not know, but will instantly enjoy following.

Check out our list and see if your favorite photographer made it!