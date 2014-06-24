25 Fashion Photographers You Should Be Following on Instagram

Between glossy magazines, the inescapable rise of street style, and bloggers‘ outfits, fashion photography inspires us in some way pretty much every day. Of course, while we love looking the subjects of various types of fashion photos, it’s key to remember that what you’re looking at just wouldn’t be the same without the photographer behind the camera.

Despite the fact that we’re all armchair photographers thanks to iPhones, the art of taking a photo is more than just pointing and clicking. The geniuses behind the lens have extensive knowledge on the technicalities like lighting and posing, but they also must be creative, original and unique to capture the vision that the designer, blogger, or company had.

That said, it’s cool to think about how many top fashion photographers have fun with their art, too: Most are on Instagram, and use the social media platform to express their personal visions with cool filtersm showcase behind-the-scenes shoots, or simply just give us peek into their own daily lives.

To that end, we’ve gathered 25 photographers every style lover should be following on Instagram. We’ve included both those who shoot street style like Tommy Ton and Adam Katz Sinding, to iconic high-fashion masters like Mario Testino and Nick Knight, so click through the gallery and start following them now!