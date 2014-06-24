25 Fashion Photographers You Should Be Following on Instagram

Between glossy magazines, the inescapable rise of street style, and bloggers‘ outfits, fashion photography inspires us in some way pretty much every day. Of course, while we love looking the subjects of various types of fashion photos, it’s key to remember that what you’re looking at just wouldn’t be the same without the photographer behind the camera.
Despite the fact that we’re all armchair photographers thanks to iPhones, the art of taking a photo is more than just pointing and clicking. The geniuses behind the lens have extensive knowledge on the technicalities like lighting and posing, but they also must be creative, original and unique to capture the vision that the designer, blogger, or company had.
That said, it’s cool to think about how many top fashion photographers have fun with their art, too: Most are on Instagram, and use the social media platform to express their personal visions with cool filtersm showcase behind-the-scenes shoots, or simply just give us peek into their own daily lives.
To that end, we’ve gathered 25 photographers every style lover should be following on Instagram. We’ve included both those who shoot street style like Tommy Ton and Adam Katz Sinding, to iconic high-fashion masters like Mario Testino and Nick Knight, so click through the gallery and start following them now!
Name: Adam Katz Sinding of Le 21ème
Instagram: @le21eme
Photographed for: Cosmopolitan, Du Jour, Elle, Grazia, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Vogue, W
Name: Tommy Ton
Instagram: @tommyton
Photographed for: Style.com, GQ.com, Vogue, Carine Roitfeld, Anna Dello Russo, his own blog Jak & Jil
Name: Joshua Woods
Instagram: @joshuawoods
Photographed for: LFW, NYFW, PFW, MFW
Name: Mert Alas
Instagram: @mertalas
Photographed for: Mert & Marcus, Vogue, Gucci, Versace, LOVE
Name: Jason Jean
Instagram: @citizencouture
Photographed for: Harper's Bazaar, Grazia, Allure, Net-a-Porter, Zara
Name: Nick Knight
Instagram: @showstudio_nick_knightPhotographed for: Jil Sander, Christian Dior, Calvin Klein, Audi, Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent
Name: Tamu McPherson
Instagram: @tamumcpherson
Photographed for: Glamour, Elle Italia, Refinery 29, Grazia It, Glamour, Harper's Bazaar
Name: Alexi Lubomirski
Instagram: @alexilubomirskiphoto
Photographed for: Harper's Bazaar, Numero, Vogue, Allure, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker
Name: Ruven Afanador
Instagram: @ruvenafanador
Photographed for: Moschino, Lady Dior, Lancome, Zac Efron, OITNB cast, Rebel Wilson
Name: Yelena Yemchuk
Instagram: @yemchuk
Photographed for: New Yorker, Dazed & Confused, Italian, British and Japanese Vogue
Name: Sebastian Faena
Instagram: @sebastian_faena
Photographed for: Olsen Twins, Cindy Crawford, Carine Roitfeld, DVF, Lord & Taylor, Sam Edelman, Vogue Turkey, Harper's Bazaar
Name: Nathaniel Goldberg
Instagram: @nathanielgoldberg
Photographed for: Vogue, LOVE, Harper's Bazaar, V Magazine, British Vogue
Name: Carter Smith
Instagram: @carterbedloesmith
Photographed for: Vogue, GQ, W Magazine, Tiffany's, Tommy Hilfiger, Lancome
Name: Scott Schuman
Instagram: @thesartorialist
Photographed for: DKNY Jeans, Gant by Michael Bastien, Nespresso, Vogue Italia, Vogue Paris, Interview
Name: Ellen von Unwerth
Instagram: @ellenvonunwerth
Photographed for: Vogue, Vanity Fair,Interview, i-D
Name: Jonathan Leder
Instagram: @jonathan_leder
Photographed for: Italian Elle, Vice Magazine, Urban Outfitters, Adidas
Name: Candice Lake
Instagram: @candicelake
Photographed for: Ann Taylor, Vogue, Glamour, New York Magazine, Grazia
Name: Yvan Rodic
Instagram: @facehunter
Photographed for: American Apparel, Topshop, Volvo, Canon, W Hotels, Lacoste
Name: Søren Jepsen
Instagram: @thelocals
Photographed for: Vogu Germany, Elle UK, GQ, Refinery 29, Glamour
Name: Stefano Carloni
Instagram: @mr_tuft
Photographed for: Mr. Tuft, Highsnobiety
Name: George Elder
Instagram: @george_elder
Photographed for: A$AP Rocky, NYFW, Schoolboy Q, Jhene Aiko
Name: Mario Testino
Instagram: @mariotestino
Photographed for: Vanity Fair, Vogue, Kristen Stewart, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Kate Moss
Name: Garance Doré
Instagram: @garancedore
Photographed for: Chloé, Chopard, David Yurman, Tiffany & Co, J. Crew, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Vogue, French Elle, her own site Garance Doré
Name: Youngjun Koo
Instagram: @youngjunkoo
Photographed for: Alexander Wang, ASOS, Nike, Rag & Bone, Topshop, Tommy Hilfiger
Name: Emily Soto
Instagram: @emilysoto
Photographed for: Bella Thorne, Olivia Holt, Jesse McCartney, Kristin Cavallari