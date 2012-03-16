Fashion Open House: Creep Karl Lagerfeld And Jenna Lyons’ NY Pads

Well kids, it’s time to do the fashion shuffle, and this time we’re not talking about who’s taking over Galliano‘s position at Dior. Two industry heavyweights are selling their NY pads — which means that we all have a chance to glimpse these palatial rooms where so much creative magic happens.

Jenna Lyons, whose divorce sent shock waves through the tight-knit fashion community, is selling the brownstone where she lived with her husband for a cool $3.75 million. That’s quite a few pairs of Manolo Blahnik x J Crew shoes, in case you were wondering. Check out a picture of this gorgeous home below (and head to Marcus Design for even more). Can you believe the amount of light this Manhattan wonder has?

Next up on the list is good ol’ Karl Lagerfeld. The Kaiser splurged and bought an apartment in Gramercy Park back in 2006 for $6.75 million (we’ll call it the house that Chanel built), and it’s rumored that he never actually moved in. Now this bad boy is on the market for $5.2 million. Quite a bargain, no? The photos of the apartment show tons of room and light, but not much else. The space is barely furnished, although considering Lagerfeld spent no time there, the emptiness doesn’t come as too much of a shock. Peek the photo of his NYC home below and for more pics head over to Curbed.