10 Amazing Fashion Music Videos to Start Your Week Off Right

There are few things more amazing than a really solid music video that pays homage to fashion. Whether more contemporary projects—Lady Gaga pretty much has this market cornered—or more of the classic music videos from folks like David Bowie and George Michael, there’s no shortage of films that exist entirely as a nod to the wonderful world of fashion.

In honor of these great and important works of cinema we’ve come up with a solid playlist of 10 to get your week off to an awesome start. Read (and play) on!

10. Hi Fashion, “Amazing”

9. Beyoncé ft. Lady Gaga, “Video Phone”



8. Justin Timberlake, “Suit & Tie”



7. David Bowie, “Life on Mars”



6. Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

5. Michael Jackson, “Thriller”

4. Robert Palmer, “Addicted to Love”

3. David Bowie, “Fashion”

2. George Michael, “Too Funky”

1. George Michael, “Freedom”