Fashion and Film: 20 Iconic Costumes We’re Still Talking About Today

We all have those movies that never fail to make laugh, cry, or think long and hard about the story being told. A great film has the ability to cross cultural or social boundaries and change the way we see the world. A really great film is able to do all that and captivate our attention with its amazing wardrobe.

Throughout film’s history, there have been countless fashion moments, where a piece of clothing, an accessory, or an entire costume has come to define an actress, a particular moment in time, or a whole generation, staying with us long after the credits have rolled.

From Dorothy’s ruby red slippers to Cher Horowitz‘ knee socks, these 20 iconic outfits aren’t merely costumes, they’re some of the most unforgettable onscreen fashion moments ever.

Click through and let us know which movie—and look—is your favorite!