Fashion and Film: 20 Iconic Costumes We’re Still Talking About Today

We all have those movies that never fail to make laugh, cry, or think long and hard about the story being told. A great film has the ability to cross cultural or social boundaries and change the way we see the world. A really great film is able to do all that and captivate our attention with its amazing wardrobe.
Throughout film’s history, there have been countless fashion moments, where a piece of clothing, an accessory, or an entire costume has come to define an actress, a particular moment in time, or a whole generation, staying with us long after the credits have rolled.
From Dorothy’s ruby red slippers to Cher Horowitz‘ knee socks, these 20 iconic outfits aren’t merely costumes, they’re some of the most unforgettable onscreen fashion moments ever.
In the original novel, Dorothy wore silver shoes, but the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz (1939) are undoubtably the most famous shoes in film history.
Costume designer, Walter Plunkett crafted more than 5,000 19th century pieces for Gone With The Wind (1939). The ornate, full-length, hoop-skirt gowns worn by Vivien Leigh have become iconic in their own right.
Rita Hayworth’s striptease performance in Gilda (1946) turned her into one of the most glamorous film stars of all time.
Grace Kelly’s full skirts and pearls were the epitome of elegance – and let us not forget the infamous Hermes bag she carried throughout the filming of Rear Window (1954).
The infamous shot of Marilyn Monroe in Seven Year Itch (1955) standing above a subway grate as her white halter dress blows up around her legs became one of the most iconic moments in film history.
Penny loafers and ballet flats became a huge trend after Audrey Hepburn busted out a song and dance while wearing the casual slip-ons in Funny Face (1957).
The costumes designed by Edith Head for Alfred Hitchcock’s twisted, psychological thriller, Vertigo (1958) conveyed the elegance and grace of Kim Novak's character, Judy Barton.
While the famous heart-shaped sunglasses were never actually featured Lolita (1962), their appearance in publicity photos embodied the innocence of Lolita.
Ursula Andress emerging from the waves in this white bikini in James Bond: Dr. No (1962) has to be one of the most memorable Bond Girl – and swimwear moments of all time.
Elizabeth Taylor’s extravagant wardrobe for Cleopatra (1963) consisted of 65 costumes. The film popularized snake rings, arm cuffs, maxi dresses, as well as the "Cleopatra Eye" makeup trend.
Benjamin Braddock’s face says it all. Mrs.Robinson’s sheer, black tights in The Graduate (1967) are the pinnacle of seduction.
Although it is set in the 1930s, the wardrobe worn by Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) has a seventies feel with the berets, belted tweed coats, and fine knits. Stealing money has never looked so chic.
Ali MacGraw’s preppy wardrobe of bobble hats and striped collegiate sweaters in Love Story (1970) defined the all-American east coast college look.
The Great Gatsby (1974) perfectly captures the Jazz Age style, with Mia Farrow dressing exclusively in white. The film went on the win an Oscar for Best Costume Design.
The menswear-inspired style worn by Diane Keaton in Annie Hall (1977) caught on becoming a major trend after the films release.
Olivia Newton John’s transformation from ‘good Sandy’ to ‘bad Sandy’ in Grease (1978) was a seminal fashion moment. We’ve got chills, they’re multiplying..
Meryl Streep’s safari style wardrobe in Out Of Africa (1985) was effortlessly elegant and it introduced us to the power of a simple white shirt.
The bright, padded blazers, colored tights, clashing plaids, and scrunchies worn by the cool girl clique in Heathers (1988) defined the 1980s high school look.
Many of Julia Roberts’ looks from Pretty Woman (1990) became iconic – particularly this brown polka dot ensemble from the polo scene.
With matching plaid ensembles, knee-high socks and Azzedine Alaia mini dresses, who wouldn't want to dress like Alicia Silverstone in Clueless (1995)?
