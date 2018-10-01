3 Ways to Wear Fashion Month’s Favorite Orange Sweater

Fashion week street style usually features a motley crew of current and upcoming trends. Bright colors and mismatched prints are in high demand—so are dramatic silhouettes, show-stopping accessories and sunglasses that double as conversation starters.

Style stars usually step out in pieces that are more unique than they are common—so imagine our surprise when we spotted the same statement-making orange sweater at not one, not two, but three fashion weeks this season.

The sweater—specifically, Joseph’s draped wool and cashmere-blend sweater ($795, Net-a-Porter)—made its first appearance at London Fashion Week, where buying director Lisa Aiken wore it with an equally bright orange skirt and chunky brown accessories.

Then, influencer Leonie Hanne wore it at Milan Fashion Week. Hanne paired it with a black knee-length skirt, orange shoes, orange-brown sunglasses and a baby blue geometric bag. Whereas Aiken let the sweater’s scarf drape over the front of her outfit, Hanne tossed hers behind.

Then, blogger Erika Boldrin wore the same sweater to Paris Fashion Week. Boldrin opted for a completely different look—pairing her sweater with jeans, tiny sunglasses, black pumps and a small bag.

The jeans’ closer featured a line of buttons that ran diagonally, but in the opposite direction of the buttons on the sweater—a contrast that was further exaggerated by the lines on Boldrin’s statement sunnies.

If this triple threat taught us anything, it’s that this surprisingly versatile sweater will be everywhere this fall. Oh, and that the age-old “we showed up to the party wearing the same dress” dilemma is nothing but a hackneyed misconception. Aiken, Hanne and Boldrin are proof that leaving your own mark on a look is all it takes to separate your outfit from the pack.