A Look Back at the Best Celebrity Street Style From Fashion Month

Now that fashion month is over, we’re left with only photographs and memories—and very expensive clothing collections soon to arrive. Every fashion week of 2019 was a wild ride, so I thought it would be appropriate to take a moment to ~reflect~ on some of the best celebrity street style from fashion month. New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week—they all were riddled with incredible celebrity style. From the streets to the coveted front rows—which, let’s be real, is where most of these celebrities were seen—stars from across the globe donned their best outfits, much to my delight.

Some ensembles made headlines, while others went under-appreciated by the media. All of the looks, though, were unique to each celebrity—even when they were wearing straight-off-the-runway outfits. We saw stars like Emma Roberts, Liam Payne (I miss you, One Direction!), Janelle Monae, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and so many more strut their sartorial stuff during fashion month. While I’ll miss this constant slew of incredible ensembles, I take comfort in the fact that this list of celebrity street style is on the Internet forever. Immortalizing stylish ensembles is my only real prerogative in this life.

1. Rita Ora at Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

2. Emma Roberts at Longchamp Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

3. Tess Holliday at Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

4. Zendaya, Paris Fashion Week

5. Bella Thorne at Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

6. Shailene Woodley at Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

7. Lily Allen at House of Holland Fall/Winter 2019, London Fashion Week

8. Lachlan Watson at Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

9. Maisie Williams at Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

10. Kristen Stewart at Chanel Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

11. Elle Fanning at Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

12. Hailey Bieber at Zadig and Voltaire Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

13. Maggie Gyllenhaal at Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

14. Saoirse Ronan at Gucci Fall/Winter 2019, Milan Fashion Week

15. Karlie Kloss at Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

16. Emma Roberts at Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

17. Kim Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week

18. Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

19. Natalia Dyer at Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

20. Lucy Boynton at Gucci Fall/Winter 2019, Milan Fashion Week

21. Liam Payne at Versace Fall/Winter 2019, Milan Fashion Week

22. Katherine Langford at Valentino Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

23. Janelle Monae at Chanel Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

24. Rachel Brosnahan at Prada Fall/Winter 2019, Milan Fashion Week

25. Janelle Monae at Valentino Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

26. Hennessy Carolina at Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

27. Caroline Vreeland at Moncler Genius Presentation, Milan Fashion Week

28. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at Boss Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

29. Jasmine Sanders at Boss Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

30. Logan Browning at Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

31. Bella Thorne at Sherri Hill Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

32. Shailene Woodley at Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

33. Naomi Campbell at Sacai Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

34. Janelle Monae at Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week

35. Dianna Agron at Erdem Fall/Winter 2019, London Fashion Week

36. Austin Mahone at Boss Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW

37. Kate Hudson at Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2019, NYFW