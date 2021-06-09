A No-B.S Guide To TikTok’s Hottest Fashion Micro-Trends

Scroll To See More Images

As the years pass and the seasons change, so do the trends. Sure, there are those pieces that make an appearance year after year, but more often than not, a season’s trends last only as long as the weather does. However, new fads called “micro-trends” cycle are popping up on TikTok and Instagram these days and moving at lightning speed. To quote Heidi Klum: “One day you’re in, and the next, you’re out.” Luckily, I’ve broken down each of the major micro-trends on my FYP to help you out so you can try ’em before they pass.

As the name might suggest, micro-trends generally have a much shorter shelf life than more general seasonal trends. That said, they still lend themselves to larger overall aesthetics, like the resurgence of Y2K-inspired apparel or the sudden popularity of ’70s-esque maximalist colors and prints. Some only last a few weeks, but don’t let that stop you from giving them a try this summer if you find one that really speaks to your style.

Most Internet trends don’t really require a ton of legwork—or a high price tag—to lean into. Simply add one or two pieces to your collection and you’ll be good to go! If you’re looking to be a little more sustainable with your purchases, pick up a few items that you feel genuinely fit your personal style that just so happens to align with micro-trendy aesthetics, like a plaid mini skirt that looks cute for date night and serves Dark Academia, or a floral bucket hat that protects your face from the summer sun and helps you live out your Coconut Girl fantasy.

Not sure what the heck I’m talking about? Read on to learn a little bit more about the top micro-trends worth trying out this summer.

Coconut Girl

The most recent addition to the microtrend space is that of the “Coconut Girl.” Think: Hawaii-inspired hibiscus prints, lots of crochet and a slew of pastel hues. Inspired by the nostalgia of movies like Blue Crush and Aquamarine, the ideal Coconut Girl vibe is carefree—which is something I really get behind right now. Not sure where to begin? Try picking up a beach-ready bucket hat—it’s easy to style and high-key important when it comes to days spent in the sun. Pair it with a terrycloth mini dress or a bold crocheted two-piece set for a summery feel. A floral-printed bikini or an oversized button-down top complete the look.

Tennis Prep

From the beach, we’re heading straight to the tennis courts. You coming? The “Tennis Prep” aesthetic is all about taking classic sporty pieces and giving them a fresh twist. Style pleated athletic skorts with white quarter-zip sweatshirts or cropped polos. Opt for crisp whites and tennis-court-inspired greens and fear not if you don’t own a racquet—no athletic prowess is actually required. Either way, this trend is a total serve—tennis pun very much intended.

Dark Academia

The “Dark Academia” trend is for the girls who absolutely lived in the library growing up, have read Jane Austen 100 times over, or just has a thing for wearing plaid skirts every day of the week. Similar to the “Light Academia” trend that has been popping off on Pinterest, this darker version has a little more edge. Like, the kind of edge that requires you to wear a school girl-inspired mini skirt when you graduated years ago, a black corset top, or an argyle sweater vest—but only if it’s cropped. Sheer black tights are a must, as is knowing the entire plot to all Harry Potter books and claiming they’re better than the movies.

Cottagecore