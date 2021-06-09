StyleCaster
Share

A No-B.S Guide To TikTok’s Hottest Fashion Micro-Trends

What's hot
StyleCaster

A No-B.S Guide To TikTok’s Hottest Fashion Micro-Trends

Julia Marzovilla
by
A No-B.S Guide To TikTok’s Hottest Fashion Micro-Trends
Photo: Courtesy of CHAUKAREAUL; Lisa Says Gah; Reformation; Adobe.

Scroll To See More Images

As the years pass and the seasons change, so do the trends. Sure, there are those pieces that make an appearance year after year, but more often than not, a season’s trends last only as long as the weather does. However, new fads called “micro-trends” cycle are popping up on TikTok and Instagram these days and moving at lightning speed. To quote Heidi Klum: “One day you’re in, and the next, you’re out.” Luckily, I’ve broken down each of the major micro-trends on my FYP to help you out so you can try ’em before they pass.

As the name might suggest, micro-trends generally have a much shorter shelf life than more general seasonal trends. That said, they still lend themselves to larger overall aesthetics, like the resurgence of Y2K-inspired apparel or the sudden popularity of ’70s-esque maximalist colors and prints. Some only last a few weeks, but don’t let that stop you from giving them a try this summer if you find one that really speaks to your style.

Most Internet trends don’t really require a ton of legwork—or a high price tag—to lean into. Simply add one or two pieces to your collection and you’ll be good to go! If you’re looking to be a little more sustainable with your purchases, pick up a few items that you feel genuinely fit your personal style that just so happens to align with micro-trendy aesthetics, like a plaid mini skirt that looks cute for date night and serves Dark Academia, or a floral bucket hat that protects your face from the summer sun and helps you live out your Coconut Girl fantasy. 

Not sure what the heck I’m talking about? Read on to learn a little bit more about the top micro-trends worth trying out this summer. 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Coconut Girl 

STYLECASTER | Fashion Mictrotrends

Courtesy of Xinzqmio; CHAUKAREAUL; Frankies Bikinis; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

The most recent addition to the microtrend space is that of the “Coconut Girl.” Think: Hawaii-inspired hibiscus prints, lots of crochet and a slew of pastel hues. Inspired by the nostalgia of movies like Blue Crush and Aquamarine, the ideal Coconut Girl vibe is carefree—which is something I really get behind right now. Not sure where to begin? Try picking up a beach-ready bucket hat—it’s easy to style and high-key important when it comes to days spent in the sun. Pair it with a terrycloth mini dress or a bold crocheted two-piece set for a summery feel. A floral-printed bikini or an oversized button-down top complete the look. 

Tennis Prep 

STYLECASTER | Fashion Mictrotrends

Courtesy of Lele Sadoughi; Alo; Floerns; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

From the beach, we’re heading straight to the tennis courts. You coming? The “Tennis Prep” aesthetic is all about taking classic sporty pieces and giving them a fresh twist. Style pleated athletic skorts with white quarter-zip sweatshirts or cropped polos. Opt for crisp whites and tennis-court-inspired greens and fear not if you don’t own a racquet—no athletic prowess is actually required. Either way, this trend is a total serve—tennis pun very much intended.

 

Dark Academia 

STYLECASTER | Fashion Mictrotrends

Courtesy of Woxlica; DAZCOS; Meihuida; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

The “Dark Academia” trend is for the girls who absolutely lived in the library growing up, have read Jane Austen 100 times over, or just has a thing for wearing plaid skirts every day of the week. Similar to the “Light Academia” trend that has been popping off on Pinterest, this darker version has a little more edge. Like, the kind of edge that requires you to wear a school girl-inspired mini skirt when you graduated years ago, a black corset top, or an argyle sweater vest—but only if it’s cropped. Sheer black tights are a must, as is knowing the entire plot to all Harry Potter books and claiming they’re better than the movies.

Cottagecore 

STYLECASTER | Fashion Mictrotrends

Courtesy of R.Vivimos; Reformation; manualparadise/Etsy; Adobe. Design: Cierra MIller/STYLECASTER.

If you want to stay cozy all summer long, consider “Cottagecore.” You probably already know the vibes: Lots of cotton, linens and puffy sleeves. And now that it’s officially summer, the look includes other country-inspired picks like wicker baskets that don’t require a picnic date to be cute, lightweight tanks with dainty feminine details and floaty midi dresses with billowing sleeves. Perfect for the girl who’s ready to get out of the city and spend her days in a The Secret Garden-esque paradise, this trend will have you packing your bags in no time. Or, it will just make you wanna stream Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Evermore albums on repeat from now until forever.

Avant Basic

STYLECASTER | Fashion Mictrotrends

Courtesy of SHEIN; Lisa Says Gah; Baohao. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

If you’ve been on the Internet like, at all over the last few months, you’ve probably seen a trend that the cool girls are calling “Avant Basic.” Think: Swirly patterns, neon hues and lots of quirky silhouettes. Basically, it’s for the girls who want to look like they have a vintage-inspired aesthetic but don’t actually have the time to go thrifting—no shade! It’s hard to find the time! While it’s generally tied to a few staple pieces like the House of Sunny Hockney Dress (yes, that green dress), “Avant Basic” can also include pieces like beaded jewelry, zebra-print pants and puff-sleeved shirts. So go ahead—mix a pattern or two into your daily rotation and post a pic to the ‘Gram.

StyleCaster newsletter

Tags:
share