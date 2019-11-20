23 Fashion-Forward Gifts Your Most Stylish Friend Is Sure to Love

Scroll To See More Images

We all have that one friend (or several, TBH) who always shows up to every event dressed to the damn nines. They’re the kind of friend who always knows what’s trending—and how to wear even the wildest pieces without looking like a complete lunatic. This holiday season, your most stylish friend deserve the cutest fashion-lover gifts that the retail world has to offer. Whether you know their style like the back of your hand, or want to surprise your fashionista friends with something they might never expect, I’ve got your back with these fashion-forward gift ideas.

While style is a very personal thing, even majorly unique fashionistas occasionally succumb to current trends. Leopard print, puffy sleeves, beaded bags—they’re all “in” right now, and odds are, your most stylish friends are (at least somewhat) into them. If you’ve been seeing your friends where certain trends, adding to their collection with a gift in the same vein is always a smart move. Say your stylish BFF is always wearing headbands—another trending item right now. Finding a unique and adorable headband to give them as a gift is both thoughtful, practical and stylish. All you have to do is pay attention to what your fashion-forward friends having been donning, and keep the trends alive with your holiday gifts.

Of course, finding the perfect fashion-lover gift is typically easier said than done. If you’re struggling to pick out the ideal stylish gift for your well-dressed friends, this gift guide is here to help. Below, you’ll find 23 fashionable gift ideas that any trendsetting person would love. Whether it’s a chic dress your friend can wear to all their holiday parties or a bag sure to be the cherry on top of any outfit, these fashion-forward gifts are about to be your saving grace.

Your friend will be the life of the party in this mini dress.

Beaded bags are totally Instagrammable.

Shimmer and shine, baby.

How cute is this mini dress for winter parties?!

A chic headband is always a good idea.

Snake print is here to stay.

Your most stylish friends will know that even their bras should be cute.

Gatsby party anyone?

Chic and cozy pajamas are the stylish gift your friend doesn’t know they need.

Bling bling.

High fashion meets high-function.

That back though.

The more hair accessories, the better.

Velvet is the ultimate luxe fabric.

This bag is perfect for use all year round.

A statement jacket we can all get behind.

Sequins, sequins and more sequins.

Cozy up in this faux fur jacket all season long.

Get wild in these platform heels.

Any fashionista needs a good silk skirt.

This little bag pops a punch without costing a fortune.

A statement cami if I ever did see one.

These sandals are definitely cool-girl approved.

