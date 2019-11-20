23 Fashion-Forward Gifts Your Most Stylish Friend Is Sure to Love

StyleCaster
We all have that one friend (or several, TBH) who always shows up to every event dressed to the damn nines. They’re the kind of friend who always knows what’s trending—and how to wear even the wildest pieces without looking like a complete lunatic. This holiday season, your most stylish friend deserve the cutest fashion-lover gifts that the retail world has to offer. Whether you know their style like the back of your hand, or want to surprise your fashionista friends with something they might never expect, I’ve got your back with these fashion-forward gift ideas.

While style is a very personal thing, even majorly unique fashionistas occasionally succumb to current trends. Leopard print, puffy sleeves, beaded bags—they’re all “in” right now, and odds are, your most stylish friends are (at least somewhat) into them. If you’ve been seeing your friends where certain trends, adding to their collection with a gift in the same vein is always a smart move. Say your stylish BFF is always wearing headbands—another trending item right now. Finding a unique and adorable headband to give them as a gift is both thoughtful, practical and stylish. All you have to do is pay attention to what your fashion-forward friends having been donning, and keep the trends alive with your holiday gifts.

Of course, finding the perfect fashion-lover gift is typically easier said than done. If you’re struggling to pick out the ideal stylish gift for your well-dressed friends, this gift guide is here to help. Below, you’ll find 23 fashionable gift ideas that any trendsetting person would love. Whether it’s a chic dress your friend can wear to all their holiday parties or a bag sure to be the cherry on top of any outfit, these fashion-forward gifts are about to be your saving grace.

 

GIUSEPPE DI MORABITO Mini Dress $806
Your friend will be the life of the party in this mini dress.

 

Cleobella Luma Tote $101
Beaded bags are totally Instagrammable.

Luna Sequined Blouse $148
Shimmer and shine, baby.

UO Hanna Embellished Scallop Babydoll… $69
How cute is this mini dress for winter parties?!

Farm Rio Borogodo Embroidery Headband $35
A chic headband is always a good idea.

Rebecca Taylor Watercolor Snake V-Neck… $325
Snake print is here to stay.

CUUP The Plunge in Merlot $68
Your most stylish friends will know that even their bras should be cute.

BB Dakota Girl's Best Fringe Dress $128
Gatsby party anyone?

Amour Vert Adriel Pajama Top $98
Chic and cozy pajamas are the stylish gift your friend doesn’t know they need.

petit moments Gilda Earrings $35
Bling bling.

Carolyn Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $188
High fashion meets high-function.

UO Genova Velvet Tie-Back Mini Dress $59
That back though.

Katie Kime Desert Sun Clip Set $28
The more hair accessories, the better.

Karina Velvet Buttondown $130
Velvet is the ultimate luxe fabric.

Estelle Crossbody Bag $34
This bag is perfect for use all year round.

Farm Rio Caramel Jaguar Bomber Jacket $170
A statement jacket we can all get behind.

Lara Sequined Sweater $298
Sequins, sequins and more sequins.

Stine Goya Happy Faux Fur Jacket $580
Cozy up in this faux fur jacket all season long.

UO Avery Velvet Leopard Platform Heel $65
Get wild in these platform heels.

Amour Vert Blaze Silk Charmeuse Skirt $198
Any fashionista needs a good silk skirt.

Teardrop Beaded Circle Crossbody Bag $16
This little bag pops a punch without costing a fortune.

Parvati Textured Cami $150
A statement cami if I ever did see one.

Cult Gaia Tao Sandals $388
These sandals are definitely cool-girl approved.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

