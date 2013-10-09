How Cute Is This: Fashion Kids Instagram Showcases Pint-Sized Fashion Plates

Fashion fans, pay attention: There’s an Instgram account that showcases exceptionally chic pint-sized fashion plates who are giving tots like Aila Wang and North West a serious run for their money.

According to The Daily Mail, FashionKids is based in Brazil, has a staggering 1.3 million followers, and smartly takes itself very seriously.

The goal is to create an “inspirational” platform where children’s fashion is talked about in a “healthy”way.

“We’re talking about children’s fashion, so make sure your comments are friendly, not mentioning any obscene language, racist or sexually explicit. Personal attacks are not allowed,”state the Instagram rules.

The account and accompanying fashion website (which actually has mini trend reports!) were founded by Wilson Dorigon in 2012, who receives over 400 photo submissions a day—95% of which are sent in by parents—and all entries are subject to a “rigorous” selection process, reported the Daily Mail.



To see tons more pictures, head over to the Fashion Kids website now and check out their Instagram account here!