Say My Name: 10 Seriously Cool Fashion Items You Can Monogram

Over the years monogrammed fashion has gotten a bit of a preppy reputation—something you might associate with what people named Topper or Georgina wear on the tennis court in Palm Beach, but certainly not things being snapped up by the style set.

Well, luckily for those of us who’d much rather wear our own initials than LV’s, plenty of options are starting to crop up that are both customizable and very, very cool.

From the white blouse you can customize with your name on the back collar (Gigi Hadid is a big fan) to the one-piece bathing suit you can emblazon with your name on the front (yes, dreams do indeed come true), here, 10 seriously cool fashion items you can monogram! Now get to it.