8 Fashion Items To Steal From Your Boyfriend Immediately

The fall runways were awash in menswear-influenced clothes, from tuxedo jackets to ripped boyfriend jeans, meaning there’s no time like the present to start borrowing from the boys. Give your wardrobe an instant boost (without spending a dime!) by borrowing a few key items from your boyfriend’s closet to work into your fall outfits.

Like any key wardrobe staple, it’s all about how you style it. Oversized jeans, for instance, look great paired with high-heel ankle-strap sandals. And why not pair that well-worn jean jacket with a fun floral dress?

Here are eight items we’d suggest stealing from that special someone in your life immediately, and some genius tips for how to pull off a killer, menswear-inspired look. Single at the moment, our out of luck for whatever reason after shopping your boyfriend’s closet? We also have suggestions on where to buy these pieces—without spending a fortune.

1. His Tuxedo Jacket

There is something incredibly sexy about an oversized tuxedo jacket on a woman, not to mention that it also happens to be one incredibly versatile piece of clothing. Wear it with jeans, leather leggings, over your shoulders paired with a cocktail dress—the possibilities are truly endless. Don’t be afraid to scrunch the sleeves up if the arms on the jacket are a little too long!

Left: Photo Via Camille Over the Rainbow.

Right: Topshop Mensy blazer ($240; available at Topshop).

2. His Gold Watch

Consider a men’s gold watch the perfect starter piece to begin layering bracelets. This is an item you can and should wear everywhere. Don’t worry if the strap on the watch is a little too big for you—you can let the watch ride on your wrist like a bangle.

Left: Photo Via Song of Style.

Right: Michael Kors Channings gold-tone stainless steel watch ($250; available at Michael Kors).

3. His White Button-Down

Chances are, you, at some point, have stolen a boyfriend’s button-down as a “morning-after” fashion fix. Well, that oversized button-down is good for much more than just a walk of shame! It looks great paired with everything from ripped jeans to cut-offs, and even worn underneath a black cocktail dress.

Left: Photo Via Sincerely Jules.

Right: Gap fitted boyfriend oxford shirt ($49.95; available at Gap).

4. His Jeans

“Boyfriend” jeans didn’t earn that name out of thin air—some of the most stylish women around have been wearing oversized men’s jeans for years, and it was only a matter of time before denim brands took note. Go straight for a worn, lighter-washed pair, cuff them at the ankles, and wear a belt if need be to keep them up. We love men’s jeans for date nights paired with heels, or casual Saturdays with Chuck Taylors and a Breton striped T-shirt.

Left: Photo Via Atlantic Pacific.

Right: Scotch & Soda L’Adorable Half Life Repaired jeans ($215; available at Scotch & Soda).

5. His Sweatshirt

Give your boyfriend’s sweatshirt collection a fresh spin, pairing them with lace and sequin skirts, statement collared necklaces, and more. Yes, you might have stolen it from a guy, but it looks particularly great paired with very girly items.

Left: Photo Via StreetFSN.

Right: Karl Lagerfeld Rachel cotton-jersey sweatshirt ($215; available at Net-a-Porter).

6. His Jean Jacket

Jean jackets are everywhere right now, and an oversize option from your boyfriend’s closet is perfect for draping over your shoulders on those chilly summer and fall nights. Pair it with a feminine, flirty dress for a nice contrast.

Left: Photo Via Collage Vintage.

Right: H&M denim jacket ($49.95; available at H&M).

7. His Brown Belt

Turn your boyfriend’s boring brown belt into a statement piece by wearing it with low-slung jeans for casual days about town. Way too big on you? Knot it (instead of properly belting it) and throw it around your waist over a dress.

Left: Photo Via Fashion Vibe.

Right: J.Crew Italian leather belt ($48; available at J.Crew).

8. His Flannel Shirt

Women have turned stealing their boyfriend’s flannel shirts into a pastime, and for good reason—they look great! Tie it at your waist, wear it over a dress, wear it over your shoulder like a jacket—a flannel shirt will give basically anything you’re wearing a fresh look.

Left: Photo Via The Man Repeller.

Right: Maje grunge leather-trimmed plaid flannel shirt ($215; available at Net-a-Porter).