15 Fashion It-Girls You May Not Know About but Should

Every few years, the fashion industry spies a young new crop of talent, and we’re not just talking about designers. These are the influential creatives and models who will soon grow into their titles of “It-girls.” What makes these women so captivating? Is it their ambitious drive or their style? There is no formula for becoming the subject of the fashion industry’s spotlight, but being born into a famous family does have its advantages (see: Sofia Richie, Emma Roberts, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and more).

And once one reaches It-girl status, there are no entrepreneurial limits. British It-girl Alexa Chung has been known as a DJ, model, TV host, collaborator, author and designer. Kendall Jenner, aside from modeling, also has her fashion line with her sister and, more recently, a radio show.

It is one thing to be an influencer, but it is a whole other ball game being an It-girl. There has to be a driving factor past good lighting in photos featuring a pretty face with nice style. It-girls have that je ne sais quoi that will never be defined.

We’ve rounded up the fashionable models, singers, designers, actresses and writers who are making a splash, especially on social media. From Kaia Gerber’s friends to contributing fashion editors, meet the next class of It-girls.