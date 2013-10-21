Should You Invest in a Fashion IPO? A Handy Guide

When Facebook went public last year, there was nothing short of a frenzy. Stories were everywhere of folks cashing out of their kids’ college funds to invest in what ultimately turned out to (at least initially) not be a great investment. With some major brands that many of us love pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming months including Twitter and Marc Jacobs, you might be wondering to yourself, should I get in on this?

Sure, maybe you never though you were the stock-buying type, but if you love the company and it could make you money, hey—why not, right? While not all IPOs are floated to retail investors (that would be you), some are. There is also the opportunity to get in on the stock in its first few days of trading.

So that begs the question: Should we consider investing in a hot company as it goes public? Nicholas Pell, an expert over at financial planning site Mint.com weighed in with his top tips, plus the red flags to look for when considering whether to invest in an IPO.

1. Do Your Research.

It goes without saying, but doing research is key. “Don’t let your desire to get rich quick have you throwing your money down the toilet,” Pell says. Luckily if you’re considering investing in an IPO, there are plenty of ways to do research on it. A company’s prospectus is available for any potential investor to peruse prior to the IPO. You can even find them online at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Web site.

2. Media Hype Or Good Investment? Know the Difference.

Plenty of the hype surrounding IPOs is driven by the media, but that hype doesn’t always equal a good investment. “A more cautious investor would do well to sit back and see what the stock does for a few days, waiting for a dip, rather than buying at the initial asking price,” Pell says.

3. Beware of Cash Outs.

There are rules that require a company’s officers and employees to hold their stock for a set amount of time known as a “lock-up period” following an IPO. Still, you want to be very wary of IPOs that seem to be predominately about letting a company’s founders cash out. “When doing your homework ask yourself this: Does the company have a sustainable business model that will make stock ownership an attractive option—or is it just trying to cash in on being the fad of the moment?” Pell says.

4. Look To the Experts.

Stick with us here: Securities underwriting is the process by which investment banks raise capital from investors on behalf of corporations that are going public. Underwriters work in two ways: “best effort” and “firm commitment,” and there are some key differences between the two. “You’re going to want to buy stocks where the underwriters have made a firm commitment,” Pell says. “This means that, as part of their investment deal, they have to buy a certain amount of stock…This means their financial welfare is directly tied to the success or failure of the company.”

5. Be Cautious With New Companies.

The most cautious of investors should wait until that lock-up period ends before investing. “Even if the company is sound, with a good business plan and a product or service that people are interested in, the stock’s value might drop sharply after the lock-up period is over. This can be the ideal time to buy, as the excess stocks flood the market and depress the price,” Pell says.

Still Interested? Some Key Questions To Ask Yourself:

Will this business grow at a rate that will make me money?

What competitive advantages does this business have? Patents? Trademarks? Forward-thinking executives?

Is the company’s business model and financial foundation sustainable?

If the stock falls by half due to short-term problems with the business, can you keep holding on without getting emotional if you think the company’s long-term potential still looks good?

Still interested? Go for it!