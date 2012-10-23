Fashion Internships at Balenciaga, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino Up For Auction

This week it’s not a Picasso or Dorothy’s ruby slippers that’s being auctioned off — it’s fashion internships. Very high fashion internships to be exact.

Oscar de la Renta, Balenciaga, M Missoni, and Valentino are each auctioning off internships at their headquarters to support the site charitybuzz.com, reported Vogue UK. The unpaid gigs would be a month long in the sales, press, merchandising, or PR departments. Potential interns must be at least 18 and must be enrolled in college. The auction will benefit the charity Rosie’s Theatre Kids in New York, an arts organization.

Currently, the highest bid for the Balenciaga gig clocks in at $1350, and $1,000 for de la Renta. No bids have been placed for Valentino or M Missioni yet. So, any cash-rich college kids out there interested in getting a fashion foot in the door, keep in mind you’re free to pay an exorbitant amount of money to work for … free. But it’s totally worth it because it’s for a good cause, right?