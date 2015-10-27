31 Fashion Insiders You Should Be Following on Snapchat

In the case of Snapchat, a video of your bestie making lunch is admittedly cute and sort of informative, but the minutiae of everyday life for a fashion star are a lot more action-packed. Take Gigi Hadid for example—wouldn’t you rather watch her being silly with BFF Kendall Jenner before heading to an A-list-only party? Or watch a top fashion blogger get up close and personal with designer clothes, shoes, and bags?

We’ll always be faithful to Instagram for looking at photos of these types of activities, but there’s nothing quite as intimate—and interactive—as Snapchat for really getting an insider’s perspective on how people spend their time.

Here, 31 fashion insiders to add on Snapchat now.

Burberry: The British brand—with some help from acclaimed photographer Mario Testino—just shot and shared its Spring 2016 campaign live via the app.

Snapchat name: burberry.

Gigi Hadid: With best friends like Kendall Jenner, and one of those faces that are so damn pretty, you can’t stop staring, Gigi Hadid’s story is one you’ll want to be checking daily.

Snapchat name: doublegiforce

StyleCaster: Yep, that’s us! Excuse the shameless plug, and add StyleCaster for an inside look at the lives of our editors, new product launches, events, celebrity interviews, photo shoots, and more fun stuff.

Snapchat name: stylecaster.com

Man Repeller: Leandra Medine‘s digital hub for all things style and fashion also lives on Snapchat.

Snapchat name: man_repeller.

Louis Vuitton: The luxury fashion house showcased its Cruise 2016 collection on Snapchat, so keep an eye out for more collection debuts.

Snapchat name: lvlive.

We Wore What: Fashion blogger Danielle Berstein‘s account takes you on her daily adventures, including intimate dinners with designers, fancy fashion events, and plenty of her bread and butter: outfit posts.

Snapchat name: weworewhat.

Hailey Baldwin: Whether she’s lip-syncing to a song or hanging out with her supermodel friends, Baldwin brings plenty of entertainment value to her Snapchat story.

Snapchat name: haileybisboring.

Alexander Wang: Yes, your favorite fashion designers are on the app too.

Snapchat name: alexanderwangny.

Camille Charrière: If you’re a fan of Charrière’s blog, Camille Over the Rainbow, you’ll love her Snapchat.

Snapchat name: camtyox

Aimee Song: With nearly 2 million Instagram followers, Aimee Song is practically fashion week royalty, with front row views of designer collections you (and we) dream about. Add her and weep.

Snapchat name: songofstyle.

Kendall Jenner: Reality star and supermodel Kendall can be seen hanging with her famous sisters—and equally well-known friends—and running between fashion shows and shoots on her Snapchat story.

Snapchat name: kendalljenner.

Bryan Boy: You already follow this big-name blogger on Instagram, so why haven’t you checked out his Snapchat story?

Snapchat name: bryanboy.

Arielle Charnas: Something Navy blogger Arielle Charnas has more than 704,000 Instagram followers thanks to her cute, wearable sense of style. Now you can follow her wardrobe—and growing baby bump!—on Snapchat.

Snapchat name: ariellecharnas

PS I Made This: You’ve probably visited Erica Domesek‘s incredibly popular DIY website to learn how to make a gem collar necklace or personalize a pair of shoes. Over on Snapchat, her DIY game is just as good, but she’ll also take you on an inside look at her life.

Snapchat name: psimadethis

The Cut: If amazing access to fashion events is what you’re after, follow The Cut.

Snapchat name: the.cut.

Irene Kim: This rainbow-haired beauty is one of South Korea’s biggest models and a TV presenter, and she’s gaining a following in the United States as a street-style star.

Snapchat name: ireneisgood.

Taylor Hill: She might be just 20 years old, but this rising model is your key to getting a backstage look at the Victoria’s Secret show, Fashion Week, and more insider events.

Snapchat name: taylor_hill

Kylie Jenner: Kylie likes to provide plenty of fuel for conversation on her Snapchat story—whether she’s practically making out with her sister or taking sexy selfies.

Snapchat name: kylizzlemynizzl.

Blake Lively: New mom Blake Lively lets you take a rare look inside her private life on Snapchat.

Snapchat name: livelybk.

Eva Chen: You likely already follow Chen on Instagram—after all, she is the app’s head of fashion partnerships and a street-style star in her own right.

Snapchat name: theevachen212.

Bella Thorne: American actress, singer, and model Bella Thorne gets cute and candid on the app—whether she’s dancing solo on her bed (it happened), singing in the car, or hanging out with friends.

Snapchat name: bellathornedab.

Bobby Hundreds: Let the cofounder of L.A. streetwear brand The Hundreds give you a lesson on how Snapchat should be used. Bobby “Hundreds” Kim uses the app to tell mini stories about his day, whether he’s hanging out with Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso or attending retail industry events. It’s like watching a reality TV show—unedited and in real time.

Snapchat name: bobbyhundreds.

Sophia Chabbott: Glamour‘s senior online fashion editor gets into all the events you wish you were invited to.

Snapchat name: SophiaChabbott.

Shea Marie: Peace Love Shea is a total social media pro with a whopping 891,000 Instagram followers and a seriously entertaining Snapchat story.

Snapchat name: realsheamarie

Kayture: This stunning Swiss blogger has more than 1.4 million Instagram followers, and her keen eye translates perfectly to Snapchat. Follow to watch her killing time on the way to fashion shows (cute and funny) and for the expected dose of outfit ideas.

Snapchat name: kristina_bazan.

Hannah Bronfman: During the day, she’s a health and fitness blogger; by night, she’s a DJ at the kind of New York City parties you’ve always wanted an invite to. Follow for quick workout ideas that will get you motivated in an instant—and for a FOMO-inducing view of the NYC nightlife scene.

Snapchat name: hannahbgood.

Sophia Amoruso: The Nasty Gal founder and bona fide #girlboss is super candid and one entertaining lady to follow on Snapchat. Add her and see for yourself.

Snapchat name: sophiaamoruso.

Soo Joo Park: With her bleach-blond hair and tough-girl look, South Korea–born/California-based supermodel Soo Joo Park is a regular on the runway for Tom Ford and Karl Lagerfeld.

Snapchat name: soojoomoojoo.

Stella Bugbee: Follow The Cut’s editorial director.

Snapchat name: stellabugbee.

Chiara Ferragni: The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni is one of the world’s most popular bloggers (and Instagram stars), and she brings all of that social-savvy personality to Snapchat.

Snapchat name: chiaraferragni.

Greta Varlese: You should definitely follow this in-demand model when Fashion Week rolls around.

Snapchat name: gretavarlese.