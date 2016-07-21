11 Incredible Fashion Illustrators You Absolutely Need to Follow on Instagram

In an age when everyone with access to an iPhone and Instagram is a photographer, there’s something to be said for the old-school appeal of paper and ink (or watercolor or graphite or acrylic paint or … you get the picture). Fashion illustration, which a decade ago may have seemed like a dying art, has had something of a renaissance thanks to social media, as artists finally have a platform to share their work, get discovered by brands, and reach a wider audience of fans.

As runway images and red carpet shots become more and more immediate and ephemeral, the labor of love it takes to create a work by hand is increasingly—and appealingly—novel. For a change of pace from your friends’ brunch pics and beach ’Grams, we highly recommend you follow a couple artists and illustrators from the following list—whether your tastes skew more haute couture or more Zara memes, we’re sure you’ll find something that appeals.