11 Incredible Fashion Illustrators You Absolutely Need to Follow on Instagram

11 Incredible Fashion Illustrators You Absolutely Need to Follow on Instagram

by
11 Incredible Fashion Illustrators You Absolutely Need to Follow on Instagram
Photo: Jenny Walton/Markers and Microns

In an age when everyone with access to an iPhone and Instagram is a photographer, there’s something to be said for the old-school appeal of paper and ink (or watercolor or graphite or acrylic paint or … you get the picture). Fashion illustration, which a decade ago may have seemed like a dying art, has had something of a renaissance thanks to social media, as artists finally have a platform to share their work, get discovered by brands, and reach a wider audience of fans.

As runway images and red carpet shots become more and more immediate and ephemeral, the labor of love it takes to create a work by hand is increasingly—and appealingly—novel. For a change of pace from your friends’ brunch pics and beach ’Grams, we highly recommend you follow a couple artists and illustrators from the following list—whether your tastes skew more haute couture or more Zara memes, we’re sure you’ll find something that appeals.

Blair Breitenstein

@blairz

Whether she's sketching ’60s icons such as Edie Sedgwick and Peggy Moffitt or painting a trio of Prada models circa 2016, this top illustrator—whose clients include Prada, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Oscar de la Renta—makes fashion come alive on the page.

Photo: instagram / @blairz

@blairz

Photo: instagram / @blairz

@blairz

Photo: instagram / @blairz

Jenny Walton

@jennymwalton

Walton may be fashion director at The Sartorialist and a street-style star in her own right (with an enviable collection of both Gucci and vintage to boot), but what first drew us to her feed were the elegant, impeccably dressed sketches.

Photo: instagram / @jennymwalton

@jennymwalton

Photo: instagram / @jennymwalton

@jennymwalton

Photo: instagram / @jennymwalton

Judith van den Hoek

@judithvandenhoek

Somehow, dresses look even better as swirls and smudges in the hands (or rather, hand) of this Dutch illustrator, whose signature spare style and high-impact colors have caught the eye of clients such as Hermès, Givenchy, and Vogue.

Photo: instagram / @studio.judithvandenhoek

@judithvandenhoek

Photo: instagram / @studio.judithvandenhoek

@judithvandenhoek

Photo: instagram / @studio.judithvandenhoek

Donald Robertson

@drawbertson

Come for the impossibly fun artwork—whether on canvas, skateboard decks, stilettos, or even garbage cans—stay for the adorable two-year-old twins. Either way, this Instagram feed is bound to become your happy place.

Photo: instagram

@drawbertson

Photo: instagram / @drawbertson

@drawbertson

Photo: instagram / @drawbertson

The Fuffologist

@the_fuffologist

Don't let all the black and white fool you: These pencil portraits of fashion types (designers, store managers, public relations coordinators) have a ton of personality.

Photo: instagram / @the_fuffologist

@the_fuffologist

Photo: instagram / @the_fuffologist

@the_fuffologist

Photo: instagram / @the_fuffologist

Kelly Smith

@birdyandme

Mermaids, fairy tales, ballerinas, and ball gowns—it doesn't get much more romantic than this Aussie illustrator's feed. She's been tapped by such brands as Valentino, Armani, and Net-A-Porter—but you can pick up a print for yourself on her website for less than $100, too.

Photo: instagram / @birdyandme

@birdyandme

Photo: instagram / @birdyandme

@birdyandme

Photo: instagram / @birdyandme

Connie Lim

@_connielim_

Lim creates gorgeous renderings of the European runway shows—and watching her process through the short videos she posts on Instagram is oddly entrancing.

Photo: instagram / @_connielim_

@_connielim_

Photo: instagram / @_connielim_

@_connielim_

Photo: instagram / @_connielim_

Sarah Beetson

@sarahbeetson

Riotously colorful, richly textured, and never boring, this British-Australian illustrator's work has caught the eye of a client list that runs the gamut from MAC Cosmetics and US Airways to Trader Joe's.

Photo: instagram / @sarahbeetson

@sarahbeetson

Photo: instagram / @sarahbeetson

@sarahbeetson

Photo: instagram / @sarahbeetson

David Downton

@daviddownton

Even if you don't know him by name, there's a good chance you'll recognize Downton's work; he's been in the game for two decades now, and has become a go-to illustrator for Vanity Fair, Vogue, Chanel, Dior, Barneys—sensing a trend here? If you like Fashion with a capital F, then this is the feed for you.

Photo: instagram / @daviddownton

@daviddownton

Photo: instagram / @daviddownton

@daviddownton

Photo: instagram / @daviddownton

Julie Houts

@jooleeloren

Finally, someone who understands the meme-able potential of our relationship with clothing! After all, as this illustrator-cum-J.Crew designer clearly knows, fashion doesn't always need to take itself so seriously.

Photo: instagram / @jooleeloren

@jooleeloren

Photo: instagram / @jooleeloren

@jooleeloren

Photo: instagram / @jooleeloren

Kelly Beeman

@kellymariebeeman

Beeman's illustrations look like the kind of work you'd expect to see in a museum—except if you look closely, you'll realize the figures she paints are dressed in Delpozo, J.W. Anderson, and Loewe.

Photo: instagram / @kellymariebeeman

@kellymariebeeman

Photo: instagram / @kellymariebeeman

@kellymariebeeman

Photo: instagram / @kellymariebeeman

