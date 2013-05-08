Fashion Icon Isabella Blow’s Wardrobe To Be Displayed At Somerset House



For true fashion fans, the name Isabella Blow is incredibly significant. The late British fashion editor, who committed suicide in 2007, at 48, was known not only for her quirky style but also for being an avid collector of some of the most iconic designer pieces—and now, the public will have a chance to take a glimpse at her extraordinary wardrobe.

It’s just been announced that this upcoming November, London’s Somerset House will present Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore!, which will exhibit her most prized possessions. Blow’s dear friend and fellow fashion icon Daphne Guinness is helping pilot the exhibit as head of the Isabella Blow Foundation, and stated, “This exhibition is, to me, a bittersweet event. Isabella Blow made our world more vivid, trailing colour with every pace she took. It is a sorrier place for her absence. When I visited her beloved clothes in a storage room in South Kensington, it seemed quite clear the collection would be of immense value to a great many people.”

Guinness bought the entirety of Blow’s wardrobe at an auction in 2010, which includes works from designers whose careers she helped to launch, such as Alexander McQueen (also one of Blow’s close friends), Philip Treacy, and Julien Macdonald.

Additionally, Alexander McQueen’s entire Spring 2008 collection La Dame Bleue (which was dedicated to Blow) will be displayed as well.

Will you be heading to Somerset House to check out the exhibit? We know we will.