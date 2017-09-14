Halloween Costume Ideas From Models, Designers, and Street Style Stars

When you consider yourself a bit fashion-forward, settling on a Halloween costume can be a tad tricky. You want to be original and possibly a bit spooky—but it’s also of utmost importance to look completely stylish at the same time. Pulling together a costume that looks like, well, a costume while still keeping things fashionable is not for the faint of heart—and definitely shouldn’t be left until the last minute.
Thankfully, there’s Instagram and we know what our favorite models, designers, and street-style stars wore in years past, which means you’re free to mine their feeds for inspiration (don’t worry, we won’t tell).
Wondering how Britney Spears‘ “Oops! I Did It Again” catsuit would look like IRL? Let Camille Rowe be your spirit guide. Considering attempting Marilyn Manson makeup at home? Check out Eva Chen‘s brilliantly creepy costume from 2015.
In the gallery, see what Victoria’s Secret models, Vogue editors, and Derek Blasberg‘s very stylish posse have worn for Halloween pre-2017.
Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2017.
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Daria Strokous
Eva Chen
Kaia Gerber
Grace Mahary
Cora Emmanuel
Elsa Hosk
Candice Swanepoel and Heather Marks
Harry Brant, Andreja Pejic, and Courtney Love
Lineisy Montero
Grace Hartzel
Derek Blasberg and Dasha Zhukova
Cynthia Rowley
Kendall Jenner
Mara Hoffman
Camille Rowe
Chioma Nnadi
Nicole Chapoteau
Daisy Lowe
Poppy Delevingne
Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver, and Taylor Hill
Behati Prinsloo
Romee Strijd
Alexa Chung
Issa Lish and Lexi Boling
Harley Viera Newton
Gigi Hadid
Eniko Mihalik
Stella Maxwell
Gwen Stefani, Jared Leto, Jessica Alba, Kelly Sawyer, and Derek Blasberg
Carol Blasberg
Alessandra Ambrosio
Daria Strokous
Langley Fox and Lola Abbey
Mirte Maas and Sara Sampaio
Suki Waterhouse
Gisele Bündchen
Cora Emmanuel
