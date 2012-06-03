A Fashion Girl’s Guide To Marrakech

Morocco may seem like a bit of an unlikely destination for any style savvy travelette, but it’s actually one of the most regal places on earth. I recently had the amazing luck to go on a press trip to Marrakech this spring to take in the sites, sounds and, of course, the style of this luscious city.

There’s a major French influence in Marrakech, since Morocco used to be colonized by their neighbors to the far north. Both Arabic and French are widely spoken, and knowing some basic, essential phrases (like “How much is this camel?”) in either language will definitely be helpful.

Culturally, you can bet there is also a bit of a French influence as well, as for example there are many cafes and restaurants where people eat outside in the city along with some culinary delectables that you wish you could pack in a doggie bag and take home back to the States with you.

To make the most of your time in the Red City, check out the top picks and must-see (and do!) destinations perfect for any travelling fashionista in the slideshow above.