Chances are, you’ve probably encountered someone who just didn’t get how you feel about fashion at some point in your life. Maybe you’ve been criticized for limping around in your painful but totally amazing stilettos or called out sick so you could go to that sample sale. Either way, it’s important to realize you’re not alone, as evidenced by the always-trending social media hashtag, #fashiongirlproblems.

As you’re aware, hashtags are one of the best ways to get support from like-minded individuals, including those who suffer from sartorial issues. Here, we scoured Twitter and came up with 15 ridiculous but totally relatable #fashiongirlproblems. Read on and let us know which ones you identify with most!

1. When Santa clearly didn’t get the memo.

2. Financial obligations coming between you and a hot pink fur sweater.

Pay my car insurance bill OR buy a hot pink fur sweater from @Topshop? #fashiongirlproblems — Hell or High Fashion (@jessicadefino) December 5, 2013

3. Men who simply don’t understanding what we actually want.

i dont need a date i need cash #fashiongirlproblems — Pixie Market (@pixiemarketNYC) March 31, 2014

4. The struggle of going to the bathroom when you’re wearing a jumpsuit.

Note to self: Never wear a jumpsuit and go to the powder room by yourself. #fashiongirlproblems — Lisa Roque (@RoquePrincess) September 9, 2012

5. Packing.

I was just planning on throwing a bunch of clothes in a suitcase and playing closet roulette when I got there #nyfw #fashiongirlproblems — Cat Wright (@CatWrightStyle) September 1, 2013

6. The extreme turmoil that comes from having to clean out your closet.

Is it called “hoarding” if all my stuff is cute? #fashiongirlproblems — fashiongirlproblems (@fashgirlprobs) April 5, 2013

7. Getting through airport security.

TSA felt up my top knot. #FashionGirlProblems — 7 FOR ALL MANKIND (@7FAM) December 23, 2012

8. Auto-correct.

When your phone auto-corrects channel to Chanel. Oh? I see your tricks. #fashiongirlproblems — Lola Brazil (@gLamOLAnd) May 25, 2013

9. Dresses that are completely on trend, but impossible to maneuver in.

When your cape dress keeps getting caught on the arms of your chair #FashionGirlProblems — DKNY PR GIRL® (@dkny) November 27, 2012

10. Jewelry that is completely on trend, but impossible to do anything while wearing.

RT if you’re totes tired of dropping your midi rings down the sink. #stylechat #fashiongirlproblems — Keep.com (@keep) January 22, 2014

11. The beauty faux-pas not many people understand.

bad things happen when i keep my eyeliners with my pens + pencils. #fashiongirlproblems — Stripes & Sequins (@graceatwood) November 13, 2013

12. Having to constantly remind yourself that pain is beauty.

13. Cashmere death by dryer.

Worst feeling in the world: realizing your cashmere sweater shrunk. #FashionGirlProblems — Zappos Couture (@ZapposCouture) October 8, 2013

14. Having to wait until Wednesday for StyleChat.

15. When you come to the pain-staking realization that heels were not the right choice.