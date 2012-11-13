StyleCaster
Fashion Flops: See The Worst-Dressed Stars At The L.A. “Twilight” Premiere

While Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson hit some serious fashion highs last night in sheer Zuhair Murad and forest green Gucci, others who stepped out on the “Breaking Dawn — Part 2” red carpet for the film’s L.A. premiere didn’t have the same style luck.

From an outlandishly out-of-place tribal costume to a truly unfortunate ensemble from Prada’s Spring 2013 collection, the “Twilight” premiere was a hodgepodge of fashion failures and we loved every minute of it — only in Hollywood, folks!

Click through the gallery above for a look at the biggest red carpet fashion flops!

