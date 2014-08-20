StyleCaster
30 Fashion Flat Lay Photos From Instagram

Kristen Bousquet
by
You know how people lay out all the pretty things they own and snap a photo from above? Turns out, there’s a name for it: Meet the flay lay, the phenomenon that’s sweeping your social media feed.

Several bloggers, clothing brands and industry pros have started taking fashion, beauty, food, and workspace flat lay photos, even using the hashtag—you guessed it—#flatlay.

These types of photos might seem pretty basic to execute, but the catch is that the best ones are incredibly—and artfully—organized.

To that end, we’ve rounded up 30 inspiring fashion flat lay photos from Instagram that are definitely giving us a push to try our own. Click through to see them all!

1 of 30

Instagram/@loutrixie

Instagram/@Margaret_zhang

Instagram/@outfitlay

Instagram/@westfieldinsider

Instagram/@taramilktea

Instagram/@streetsmith

Instagram/@urbanstiletto

Instagram/@stampdstyle

Instagram/@_mariannejacobsen

Instagram/@steph_kramer

Instagram/@capnmueller

Instagram/@daisiedayze

Instagram/@_thethreeofus_

Instagram/@hanjiun

Instagram/@maggietea

Instagram/@chloehollywood

Instagram/@chloehollywood

Instagram/@meltttt

Instagram/@meohmygirl

Instagram/@opencloset

Instagram/@chloehollywood

Instagram/@saint_bowery

Instagram/@seewantshop

Instagram/@stampdstyle

Instagram/@spencerlacy

Instagram/@chloehollywood

Photo/Instagram/swellmayde

Instagram/@_thethreeofus_

Instagram/@opencloset

Instagram/@tineey

