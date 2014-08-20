30 Fashion Flat Lay Photos From Instagram

You know how people lay out all the pretty things they own and snap a photo from above? Turns out, there’s a name for it: Meet the flay lay, the phenomenon that’s sweeping your social media feed.

Several bloggers, clothing brands and industry pros have started taking fashion, beauty, food, and workspace flat lay photos, even using the hashtag—you guessed it—#flatlay.

These types of photos might seem pretty basic to execute, but the catch is that the best ones are incredibly—and artfully—organized.

To that end, we’ve rounded up 30 inspiring fashion flat lay photos from Instagram that are definitely giving us a push to try our own. Click through to see them all!