Want: Enrich Your Fashion Vocabulary With These Adorable Flashcards

What: A set of fashion flashcards that teach you terms from all sartorial eras—like “macaroni suit.”

Why: Because not only do they make for a super-fun party game, they are also very educational. On the front of each card, there’s a style and its matching term; on the back, the definition. For instance, do you know what a “mantua” is, or a “delphos?” We didn’t think so.

How: This may be the most perfect gift for the fashion lovers in your peer group that we’ve seen all season. But if you aspire to work in the fashion business, this is also a fantastic way to enrich your vocabulary.

InSepia Fashion Flashcards, $25; at Amazon