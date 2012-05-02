This Fashion Film Is Giving Us Ryan-Gosling-Slash-Iguana Realness

By now, I think everyone has come to realize that the three biggest trends for the spring 2012 season include sportswear-inspired duds, colorful graphic prints and going crazy with that stash of Manic Panic hair dye. And personally, I’m onboard with all of these trends which is why I’m am absolutely loving this new fashion film from Australian designer Emma Mulholland.

To see her Spring/Summer 2012/2013 collection in action, Emma enlisted the help of director Alex Goddard, two colorfully-haired models, an iguana mascot and a vacant basketball court for the film. With her fun varsity jackets that’s totes giving off a Ryan Gosling Drive vibe, an iguana sports bra top and a scaly-looking green dress covered in shiny embellishments, who knew that reptiles and sports paired together could make such a fashionable combo?

Check out the ‘Bad As I Guana Be’ video for yourself down below:

Feeling the video? Not feeling the video? Or do you just hate iguanas anyway? Let us know by leaving a few words in the comments section underneath!