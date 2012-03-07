Fashion Film: Charlotte Free For COMPLOT Fall ’12

I have a confession: I love models who have dip-dyed hair.

A shining example of this would be fresh face model Charlotte Free, who has been rocking a Manic Panic chic pink dip-dye hair color for quite some time now. With her dark roots sticking out at the top, her “grungy cool” factor only gets even more points in my book of awesome.

Thankfully, I’m not the only one who noticed Charlotte’s radness as she’s been casted as the face of Argentinian ready-to-wear label COMPLOT for their Fall/Winter 2012 collection. COMPLOT is a brand that prides itself on being fresh, Eco-conscience and knowing that Rock ‘N Roll is not only just a genre of music, but a way to live your life.

If you don’t believe me then check out this brand new fashion film down below from COMPLOT starring an animated Charlotte Free, one heck of a kooky soundtrack and a ton of clothes that I need to have in my closet–NOW.