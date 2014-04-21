7 Fashion Faux Pas We’ve All Been Guilty Of

Even the most stylish among us have, at times, been guilty of committing fashion faux pas. Typically, these fashion errors were not the result of blindly following trends of the time–rhinestone-encrusted bell bottoms, we’re looking at you!–but rather, they involve wearing things in certain occasions that, deep down, we know we shouldn’t be wearing.

This can be everything from inappropriate workday attire to super uncomfortable shoes when you know you’re going to be walking for a while. Women, we must confess, have this tendency to wear whatever it is we want to wear–regardless of the task that’s put before us. Most of the time, we like to think we’re pretty smart about it, but there are those times when we’re just not. Enter the fashion faux pas.

Read on for seven fashion faux pas we’ve all made in these specific instances. And don’t try to pretend you haven’t done it! It’s okay, we’re all equally guilty.

1. Thinking full-on tracksuits are acceptable going-out outfits.

For whatever reason, there was a period of time in the early-aughts when we all thought wearing Juicy Couture tracksuits was totally acceptable in pretty much any and all social situations. Even Paris Hilton bought into this.

2. Wearing a denim skirt to a dressy event.

Denim skirts—usually mini-length, shaped like a pencil, and of a light-medium wash—also had a major moment in the spotlight about 10 years ago. Sometimes, we attempted to dress them up with tights. It was a massive failure.

3. Wearing ridiculously high heels on a first date.

You know you shouldn’t, but dammit, those incredibly painful high heels just look so perfect with the outfit you’ve chosen for your first date. When you and your beau are heading from spot to spot, and you feel like you’re walking on hot coals with every step, you immediately regret your decision.

4. Wearing too much of one color when the seasons change.

Sometimes you think, “Yay! It’s Spring!” and go overboard wearing pastel pinks, yellows, and nudes. This can also happen when the weather turns cold, and suddenly Wednesday Addams seems to be your number one outfit inspiration.

5. Wearing way too much sheer to your office.

We get it—sheer is really in right now, and see-through fabrics are pretty much the most comfortable, stylish, and light thing you can wear when it starts to warm up again. But, c’mon ladies, if your entire bra is visible, it’s kind of uncomfortable for everyone else.

6. Wearing an untailored business suit to a job interview.

If there’s one thing that’s true about business suits for women, it’s that you need to get it tailored before you wear it. Straight off the rack, they’re usually too long, too loose, and awkwardly fitted in random areas—and yet, we’ve all been guilty of buying one last-minute and wearing it to an interview that day. Yikes.

7. Dressing like a teenager when you haven’t been one for a decade.

It’s no secret at this point: Crop tops are super on-trend. But they have their place—and they can easily be dressed up. But purposefully trying to dress down for an event can sometimes go tragically, tragically wrong.