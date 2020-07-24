12 Going-Out Masks To Pair With Your Going-Out Tops

Scroll To See More Images

In the spirit of going all Carrie Bradshaw, when it comes to post-quarantine socializing, I couldn’t help but wonder: Are going-out masks the new going-out tops? It might sound silly at first, but think about it! I don’t want to get all dressed up to sit outside at a socially-distanced restaurant and then finish off my ensemble with a mask that doesn’t match, do I? To avoid this fashion faux pas, I’ve decided to buy a few fashion face masks to ensure my night-out looks over the next few months are cohesive. That is, if I ever actually decide to leave my house.

Wearing a mask is vital to keeping others safe, and doing so is a sign that you care about other people’s well-being. It’s the cool thing to do! That said, you shouldn’t dread wearing your mask, which is why I recommend investing in some fashion face masks to get you excited about slipping them on. Be they rhinestone-bedazzled, lacy, sequined or satin, the fashion face masks on this list are all stylish and comfortable, and bound to get you compliments when you’re ready to start to socializing again.

You might be familiar with the concept of the ~going-out top~, AKA a flirty, trendy little top worn on date night, girl’s night out or for any other social occasion when you want to look hot AF. Consider going-out masks just as vital, and honestly, just as cute. Shop our picks below and pair them with your trusty going-out tops for some seriously incredible looks.

Who says you can’t be safe and stylish at the same time? Spoiler alert, no one, please wear a mask!

1. Lacy Leopard

Hanky Panky are lingerie experts, so it’s no surprise they know how to whip up a flirty face mask! The Hanky Panky x Custom Collaborative Retro Lace Mask is a night-out must thanks to the perfect combo of leopard and lace.

2. Satin Kiss

Sexy satin is a date-night must, so it’s no surprise this Slip Double-Sided Silk Face Covering made my list! Bonus points have been awarded for the little embroidered red lips—could this thing be any cuter?

3. Bling Bling

If you really want to channel some disco ball energy on a night out, this Coco Rhinestone Face Mask is essential. Pair it with a super simple black crop top and let it make the statement for you!

4. Matching Headband

Is Lele Sadoughi a genius? I thought so, and then I saw this Leopard Face Mask & Headband Bundle and knew the answer was a definite Yes. Now this is how you mask-cessorize, people.

5. Queen of Hearts

Speaking of masking accessories! Mask chains are in, and I love the gold chain on this Heart Face Mask & Heart Mask Holder from Etsy. I guarantee you people will shout compliments from six feet away!

6. Wrapped Up

If you want to be especially cautious when it comes to socializing post-pandemic, consider a mask that offers even more coverage. The CYUURO Bandana with Ear Hangers honestly looks like you took a stylish scarf and wrapped it around your mouth, only its far more secure.

7. Silver Sequins

I love the look of sequins, but I hate how scratchy sequin tops can feel. This year, I’ll be opting for a sparkly mask instead! The QueensFace Bling Fashion Face Mask is exactly what I’m looking for. Oh, and it comes in black and gold colorways, too!

8. Pop of Pattern

If you like to wear all black on nights out, use your mask to add some interest to your look! I love the look of this Washable Reusable Face Mask and its black and white spotted pattern. Neutral yet playful—a perfect balance.

9. Cherry Baby

Time to get a little flirty! This Pop Art Face Mask is a guaranteed conversation-starter, thanks to a cute cartoon of cherries and lips. Bonus points for not having to wear red lipstick and still getting the look. Plus, there’s even a slot for a filter.

10. Sexy Sparkle

This Barode Sparkly Rhinestone Mesh Mask is sexy AF, but be forewarned, you’ll probably have to layer a disposable or plain black mask underneath, since it’s quite literally a strip of mesh. But it’s just so cute, I feel like it’s worth it? Layer it over your daytime mask for a day-to-night transition!

11. Lace Face

Lace is always great when you want to look cute, and this Cameleon Cover Fashion Face Mask 3-Pack comes with a trio of nude masks with black lace overlay. Basically, if date-night undies were face masks, they’d be these.

12. In The Nude

Not all going-out masks have to be black! If you prefer a more neutral look, consider Natalie Mills’ Destiny Crystal Face Mask In Beige. This crystallized mask is my fave of the brand’s fashion face mask offerings.

