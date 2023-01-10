The 15 Fashion Essentials From 2022 I’m Keeping In My Closet For 2023

Scroll To See More Images

The shelves are in disarray, the hangers are holding onto their last ounce of velvet-coated strength, and the sweaters are contorting themselves in hopes that the drawers will close—the chaotic scene I’ve just described is the current state of my closet. As a fashion writer, I have a lot of clothes and I have a difficult time willing myself to get rid of any of them (what if they come back in style?!). Despite the storage challenges that accompany having a shopping passion and a small apartment, I love my clothing collection. However, there are some pieces that I love more than the rest and they all fall into my list of fashion essentials for 2023.

In an effort to organize my closet, I pulled out all of the 2022 trends I bought into and determined which ones surpassed the trend category and were promoted into the essentials category. These are pieces that were incredibly popular in 2022, like the Miu Miu satin ballet flats, that I have no intention of retiring anytime soon. Purchasing items when they are at the height of a trend is definitely fun but can often lead to time fatigue which is basically when you see an item so often that you get sick of it. Determining which essential items I’m drawn to helps me evaluate my trend-driven purchases and avoid buyer’s remorse after the fact.

If you’re a trend-driven shopper, I would also recommend checking out Klarna’s 2022 trend report which details which trend categories and specific items were searched and purchased the most in 2022. This report helped me determine which items the majority of us probably already have in our closet and how they can continue to be worn in 2023.

A huge theme in the 2022 trend report was nostalgia. Whether it’s ditching your iPhone for a flip phone for the aesthetic or just to disconnect or exclusively buying Y2K era vintage, it seems as if everyone is dressing for “the good ‘old days”–whatever those may be. While I’m not eager to put on a pair of low-rise jeans, I do love the baggy denim look that has resurfaced from that era, and plan on wearing the style throughout 2023.

Keep reading for the 15 fashion essentials for 2023 that I’m excited to keep incorporating into my daily style.

Soft Scrunch Ballet Flat

I fell hard for the ballet flat trend in 2022 and that’s because it’s not actually a trend, it’s timeless! I’m grateful for #balletcore for bringing everyone back to their senses. I have this criss-cross pair from Tory Burch and love them.

Double-Sided Short Jacket

If you bought the TikTok viral double-sided shearling jacket from Zara (or a similar one), congratulations—you have made an excellent purchase. This style jacket comes back year after year and can be worn anytime the temperature dips below 50 degrees.

Oversized Thin Hoops

According to Klarna’s 2022 trend report, Y2K everything was a top trend theme for the year and that means we will be seeing a lot of carryover into 2023. This pair of 14k gold oversized hoops are a subtle nod to Y2K that can be matched with any style outfit.

Faux Fluffy Feather Round Clutch Shoulder Bag

It looks like we’ll all keep flocking together in 2023 because feathers aren’t going anywhere. Whether you prefer feathers on the trim of your dress or in the form of a statement handbag, you’ll be soaring into the “most fashionable” category. Feather handbag

searches increased 88% in 2022 according to Klarna’s trend report and I predict we’ll top those numbers this year.

Mini Skirt

Klarna’s 2022 trend report says that mini-skirt purchases increased by 566 percent in June of 2022—whew! That means there are lots of us trendy shoppers with micro-minis in our closet that we will be wearing all of 2023. Upgrade your look by pairing it with a monochrome jacket and tights.

Good ’90s Loose Jeans

I don’t say this lightly, this pair of Good American jeans was the best item to enter my closet in 2022 and I’ve already purchased another wash for 2023. They satisfy the baggy jean trend while fitting perfectly for everyday wear and they’re beyond comfortable.

Celine Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

This pair of gorgeous Celine sunglasses is the purchase that got away from me in 2022 that I plan on making in 2023. The style is so chic and gives off cool-girl vibes.

Kenova Penny Loafer

Emma Chamberlain loves loafers, I love loafers and chances are, you probably do too. This pair of Vagabond loafers are my ride-or-dies and follow the slimmer silhouette that will be trending throughout 2023.

Satin Cowl Back Slip Midi Dress

The slip dress was the versatile formalwear star of 2022 and will continue to shine just as bright. Whether you’re heading to a birthday party, wedding or on a vacation, a slip dress is a must.

Coach Demi Bag in Signature Jacquard

I have this Coach shoulder bag and I’m obsessed with the nostalgia of the signature logo print mixed with a modern take on a shoulder bag. The strap is also long enough that it won’t fall off your shoulder when you’re wearing a coat or sweater. This Coach bag comes in three other colors as well.

Black Scoop Unitard

Your long walks, work-from-home days and pilates classes are begging you to hop on the unitard workout trend. They’re flattering, and comfy and it’s one less piece to wash in the laundry. This one from Girlfriend Collective is available in pieces XXS-6XL.

Gazelle Shoes

The Adidas Samba shoes were the most popular sneaker of 2022, thanks to Bella Hadid and its sister shoe, the Gazelle is having a moment. If you have the Sambas, wear on! If you don’t, this is a fun colorful alternative.

Cedella Column Maxi Skirt

Love ’em or hate ’em, maxi skirts were a trend report favorite (and a personal favorite of mine as well). A maxi skirt goes with simple pieces like a sweater or a blazer but instantly elevates the whole outfit.

Michelle Sweater

As far as fashion essentials go, a high-quality sweater should be at the top of your list. My favorite place to buy sweaters is from Rails—they’re on the pricier side but the quality speaks for itself.

Signature Lace V Front Cami

The sheer and lace trends go hand-in-hand and are both parts of the counterculture resurgence—and honestly, it’s a hot look. Layer this lace cami over a black bralette (or nothing at all depending on the occasion) and pair it with an oversized black blazer.