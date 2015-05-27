7 Fashion Entrepreneurs Made Forbes’ List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Photo: Le 21ème

If there was ever an industry where womenn not only succeed, but straight-up dominate, it’s fashion–and now, we’ve got all the proof we need to back that up.

For the first time Forbes released a list of the 50 richest self-made women in America, and featured on the list is an impressive number of fashion’s best-known female entrepreneurs.

Seven big-name icons in the style game made the cut including Tory Burch, Vera Wang, Donna Karan, Diane Von Furstenberg, Spanx founder Sara Blakely, Gap co-founder Doris Fisher, and Forever 21 co-founder, Jin Sook Chang.

Fisher came in at number three with a net worth of $3.05 billion, while Blakely and Burch each clocked in at $1 billion, tying them at 17th on the list. Meanwhile, Karan and Von Furstenberg tied at 31st with a not-too-shabby $450 million each, and Wang came in with an estimated net-worth of $400 million.

Whoever said fashion doesn’t pay clearly needs to get their facts straight–these top women seem to be doing just fine, thank you very much.