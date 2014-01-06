To Discuss: Should Fashion Editors’ Personal Style Ever Be An Issue?

There’s an interesting debate currently happening in the world of online fashion journalism. Jihan Forbes, a writer at XOJane, recently penned an essay about the hateful comments she received after being required by her employer to post photos of herself to the site. Forbes caught a lot of flack over her personal style choices in the photos, including such comments as: “I really want to see Jihan step it up just once at one of these things. Some makeup, a to-die-for outfit. Something!” and “Where the heck did Jihan think she was going? To the mall???”



Ouch. As web editors who also work in fashion, we felt a particular sting while reading Jihan’s story, but more than that, we felt a sense of solidarity. Especially when we got to her closing remarks:

I didn’t get into fashion to be a street style star. I got into fashion writing because I fell in love with it as a child watching my mother make clothes, and because I love to write (and, maybe a little, because I love gift bags). And if anyone has a question about my credibility, they can check my clips.

Long before there were street style stars, there were skilled fashion writers like Lynn Yaeger (below), who made a name for herself not for her impeccable sense of “style” (which, by the way, is completely and utterly subjective to begin with!), but for her vast knowledge and keen eye when it comes to fashion and its history.

A writer for New York’s Village Voice for more than 30 years, she now contributes to Vogue and sits front row at every major designer’s show. Do you think anyone should critique her for the way she dresses? Highly unlikely, considering the widespread respect she’s earned not for her appearance but for her intelligent mind, acute eye, and skillful expression.

“We—as web editors with a focus on fashion—have real traffic goals to hit, a team of writers to manage, and clever ideas to execute every single day, which means that how we look isn’t always at the forefront of our minds when we get up every morning,” StyleCaster’s own senior editor Perrie Samotin said. “We’re just fine with leaving the stream of daily designer labels to the scores of personal style bloggers out there.”

