10 Purchases Our Fashion Team Made In 2022 With Zero Regrets

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, so when someone wants to copy your style, you know you’re killing it. With that in mind, consider this our official attempt to fish for compliments—the STYLECASTER editorial squad has rounded up our top fashion editor picks to bring you a comprehensive list of the best purchases we’ve made so far in 2022. And yes, you’re totally allowed to copy us and buy ’em for yourself.

Shopping and working in fashion have a dangerously close relationship. As fashion editors and writers, we are constantly researching new trends, getting a first look at new collections and styling looks in the name of content. After spending the work day rounding up our favorite sneakers, sweaters and sweatpants, we naturally find ourselves swiping our credit cards (a bit more often than necessary, TBH). That said, because we scroll through pretty much every style, option and price point, we end up buying only the best of the best—so when you shop our picks, you’ll never have to stress.

2022 is just getting started, but our two-person team has already made quite a few purchases. With the slow shift to warmer weather in motion, we’ve officially begun shopping for spring and summer items, which translates to glowy foundation, sparkly sandals and quilted jackets ripe for transitional weather layering.

The feeling of buying something new is great, but wearing an item to death and knowing it was a great purchase is even better. Hopefully, our favorites purchases from 2022 (so far!) will make you feel the same way. Happy shopping!

Birkenstock Boston Soft Clog

“When Kendall Jenner posts a picture wearing the perfect affordable spring sandals, you buy them. At least, that’s what convinced me to purchase these clog-style Birkenstocks,” says Olivia Marcus, STYLECASTER’s Fashion Writer. “I’ve been breaking mine in around my apartment until warmer weather arrives. I’m a sucker for the clog trend and love that I can wear them with or without socks.”

Campus Cool Plush Cardigan

“I’ve already worn this cardigan with everything from denim and bias-cut slip dresses to a bikini at the beach on vacation,” says Bella Gerard, STYLECASTER’s Fashion Editor. “It’s so soft, and you can wear it buttoned up, open or tied in a knot at the front.”

Collagen Superfusion Face Oil

“I love all things Charlotte Tilbury, and was instantly curious when the brand recently released this collagen face oil,” says Olivia. “I’d never tried a face oil before, and now that I’ve incorporated one into my skincare routine, I simply can never live without it. I use a few drops before bed and wake up looking super refreshed.”

Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation

“This is my favorite foundation, hands down,” says Bella. “Whether my skin looks good or bad, this

glides on without looking or feeling too heavy. Plus, the SPF 50 is a major bonus.”

The Fantôme Scented Candle

“This candle from Boy Smells is my favorite spring scent to burn during work-from-home days,” Olivia says. “I love creating a mood in my apartment, and this candle makes me feel ultra-sophisticated.”

Castle Dress

“Staud is my absolute favorite for knit dresses, and truth be told, I bought this exact one last year in yellow and white,” says Bella. “When I saw the pink and red version, I knew it would be perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond!”

Quilted Jacket

“Quilted jackets are a huge trend for spring and I love this lightweight one from Target,” says Olivia. “I can confirm you’ll receive a lot of compliments and will be heading back to Target to get another of the five patterns it comes in.”

Lillie Jewel Detailing High Heel Dress Sandals

“I know these look insane, but I was on the hunt for a pair of sparkly statement-makers ahead of NYFW and the Purple Multi color way really caught my eye,” says Bella. “I’ve worn them along or with sheer socks for added oomph, and they’ve already gotten me many a compliment.”

Houndstooth Throw Blanket

“I’m in the process of decorating my new apartment and this throw blanket is one of my top purchases by far” says Olivia. “The blanket says ‘Uff Da!’ which is an exclamation for expressing surprise—so cute. The throw is also made in the United States with recycled cotton.”

Bubble Tea Initial Necklace

“I love anything with my initial, but I’ve been struggling to find the perfect B necklace for a while,” says Bella. “The second I got this bubbly version from Stone And Strand, I put it on and haven’t taken it off since!”